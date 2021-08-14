Youths and the trouble of better theories than practice

By Shimbo William

Being in the grand ‘International Youth Day’ extension days, the world sits to admire and revisit its plans, provisions and dreams for the millennial youth generation. What the youth give back to the world is worth discussing, in that, the content and function thereof is an impact the world banks for the future.

Since 1999 when the UN endorsed the suggestion of proclaiming an International Day for the Youth at the 1998 Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, 21 International Youth days lie down the memory lane. With the facilities availed by the UN and other international bodies, youth from all over the world are mobilized to participate in the general global dream of changing the world. This approach has endured to touch all parastatals of human life, of which the youth are indispensably a functional part.

While such generic discussions are held, activities mobilized, theories promulgated, manifestos hashtagged, publications launched, and blueprints finely schemed for the future, there is a lot more to ponder. Is there as much impact of this noble initiative in the real life situation, as is seen in the media?

It is an informed opinion that the impact is still not sufficiently felt. There are youth who are not at all aware of the International Youth Day, there are those who are not at all concerned. Many hear of it as a distant topic, alienated from the factual reality of their life.

Despite the efforts done, there is need for beforehand initiatives to reach out to the youth, such that they are informed of the value of their contribution in making the collective effort of more impact in the society. The youth are not those few who have access to the Internet and the opportunities it avails.

Advertisement

There are youth out there who are passionate about development and societal transformation, but have no access to the global vision and dream. These are left behind because awareness of the International Youth Day premiers just a few days before the event itself.

It is a reasoned opinion that the world youth day should be the culmination of the effort invested throughout the year. This should also reflect in the respective jurisdictions, not mere paperwork, or stupendously written media fliers; but evidence of genuine tasks undertaken to help the society grow, and or to solve the problems that have persisted.

The international youth day is also an ample time to review the success of the resolutions made at similar events in the past. It is worth questioning the current situations of poverty, crime, youth migration, trafficking, unemployment, decent work, climate change, educational transformation, human rights, civic engagement, the role of dialogue in peacekeeping and peacemaking, the perspective towards the intergenerational society, health, people with disabilities, youth participation in the SDGs, etc.

If the tenets upheld in the similar past events do not make themselves evident today, then there is a problem. While the government informs the decadent youth with the law, it would make sense to also inform them with the resolutions of the global community of the youth. This will make them taste the pain of their betrayal to the wider youth community.

Nevertheless, in taking up these tasks, we need to dance with the vibes of the youth; we need to speak their language. Generational differences must be observed. Our dynamism, energy and unparalleled understanding of the interconnected world - as Kofi Annan said on the 2013 International Youth Day - should be valued.

This means, the change that the society needs should be presented in ways that are easily understood, through the means friendly to the youth, and also through right agents.

Besides, what we need is change, not the complexity in which such change is explained. We need not to prove that we are erudite, but rather that we are down to earth, skilled and practical. By this I do not mean to suggest lessening the theoretical framework, definitely no. But indeed simplifying its delivery, measure, and rhythm for the expected resultant effect.

We might have better ideas to move ahead, but if we are few who are moving ahead then we are not making it happen. Our fellow youth are left behind, not so much because of poverty, but because of dependence on drugs, alcohol, and even more lack of sense of belonging, to their home, society, country, and even the global community.

How do we expect to grow with such an atmosphere? I trust the current International Youth Day, which actually lasts for a week, will be a four-wheel gear to push us forward.





Shimbo William, C.S.Sp. is an advocate of positive social transformation. . LinkedIn: Shimbo Pastory