MIS set to host major TISA swimming Gala during 50th anniversary

Dar es Salaam. More than 275 swimmers from across Tanzania will converge at Morogoro International School (MIS) on October 3 and 4 for the TISA MIS Invitational Gala.
The two-day swimming competition is expected to bring together schools from around the country for a weekend of competitive swimming, teamwork and sportsmanship. The event is also part of Morogoro International School's celebrations marking its 50th anniversary, with a number of special events planned throughout the year to commemorate the school's history and achievements.