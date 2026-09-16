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MIS set to host major TISA swimming Gala during 50th anniversary

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

Dar es Salaam. More than 275 swimmers from across Tanzania will converge at Morogoro International School (MIS) on October 3 and 4 for the TISA MIS Invitational Gala.

The two-day swimming competition is expected to bring together schools from around the country for a weekend of competitive swimming, teamwork and sportsmanship. The event is also part of Morogoro International School's celebrations marking its 50th anniversary, with a number of special events planned throughout the year to commemorate the school's history and achievements.

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