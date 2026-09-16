MIS set to host major TISA swimming Gala during 50th anniversary

Dar es Salaam. More than 275 swimmers from across Tanzania will converge at Morogoro International School (MIS) on October 3 and 4 for the TISA MIS Invitational Gala.

The two-day swimming competition is expected to bring together schools from around the country for a weekend of competitive swimming, teamwork and sportsmanship. The event is also part of Morogoro International School's celebrations marking its 50th anniversary, with a number of special events planned throughout the year to commemorate the school's history and achievements.

MIS will welcome 275 swimmers from Aga Khan, HOPAC, The French School, Geita Gold, Braeburn Dar, Hodari International School, Al Muntazir, Malaika Schools, FK, Dar Independent School, Dar International Academy, FEZA and the International School of Tanganyika, who have met registration requirments.

The competition is designed to provide opportunities for swimmers of all abilities. Novice swimmers will have the chance to test their skills in a competitive environment, while more experienced athletes will be able to showcase their talent and expertise.

The MIS Piranhas are looking forward to welcoming swimmers and teams from across Tanzania that are members of the Tanzanian International School Association (TISA) or who are looking to become members, for what promises to be an exciting and highly competitive weekend. Piranhas Coach Mbaraka Hamisi said determination and perseverance were essential qualities for success in swimming.

“Grit is an important factor in successful swimming,” said Hamisi. “Grit is what allows some athletes to keep striving for excellence, even when they face challenges or roadblocks. Even though swimming is an individual sport, at MIS we are a team — and a great team at that.”

The gala will feature a busy program of events over two days. Swimmers will be eligible to compete in up to six individual events and two relays.

Competitors will be divided into the following age categories such as 8 and Under, 9–10 years, 11–12 years, 13–14 years and 15 and over.

Awards will be presented to the top three swimmers in each event, while trophies will also be awarded to the top three schools accumulating the highest number of points during the competition.

The school has also expressed its appreciation to the coaches, swimmers, families and sponsors whose dedication and support have helped make the event possible.