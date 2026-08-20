80 goats to compete for top prizes in Rotary Goat Races

Dar es Salaam. A total of 80 goats are expected to take part in the Rotary Goat Races, which will be held on September 19 at the Posta grounds in Kijitonyama, Dar es Salaam, with organisers aiming to raise Sh200 million to support youth education.

President of the Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam Oyster Bay, Paul Muhato, said the goats will be divided into eight groups and compete in different races, with the winner of each group receiving Sh400,000.

Muhato said preparations for the event are progressing well and that organisers expect to attract about 5,000 participants. He said the funds raised will be used to support the education of students in need at universities and vocational training colleges. “Our goal is to bring joy to the community while contributing to its development. Through these races, we want to ensure that talented young people facing financial challenges have an opportunity to continue with their education,” said Muhato.

He said the event has continued to grow through the support of various stakeholders, naming Vodacom Tanzania PLC as one of its key partners. “For the third consecutive year, Vodacom Tanzania PLC has sponsored the races with Sh150 million annually. This is a three-year sponsorship, bringing the total contribution to Sh450 million. This is evidence of its long-term commitment to supporting communities and enabling projects that benefit citizens,” Muhato said. Vodacom Tanzania PLC Head of Marketing and Enablement for Vodacom Business at Vodacom Tanzania PLC, Joseph Sayi, said the company believes its sponsorship will help the event achieve its set objectives.

“At Vodacom, we believe in supporting communities and creating an environment where people can achieve their goals. Our sponsorship of the Rotary Goat Races is part of that commitment because we want to see this event have a positive impact on the community, particularly by enabling young people to access education and build their future,” said Sayi.

He said Vodacom will continue working with stakeholders on projects aimed at bringing about positive change and promoting community development.