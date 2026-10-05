Tanzanian bodybuilders ready for Kenya showdown

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian bodybuilder Ahmed Omar Ibrahim is targeting a strong performance when he takes on some of Africa’s leading athletes at the BodyFuel Fitness Championship in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 10.

Ibrahim will compete in the Classic Physique category in the 68-kilogramme lightweight class at the competition, which will be held at Sarit Centre.

The championship is expected to attract about 500 competitors from more than 15 African countries, providing Ibrahim with another opportunity to test himself against some of the continent’s best bodybuilders.

The 11-year bodybuilding veteran is making his second competitive appearance in Kenya after winning the Mr Zanzibar 2025 title.

He also competed in an event in Mombasa, where he delivered a strong performance, and will now return to Kenya seeking to build on that experience.

Ibrahim will be accompanied by his coach, Rashas Mohamed Saidi, while fellow Tanzanians Nasir Idarus Shekh and Nassoro Idarus Shekh, who are twins, will compete in the Men’s Physique category.

“I am going back to perform even better. I have prepared well and learnt from my previous experience, so this time I am going there more focused,” Ibrahim said.

He said his ambitions extend beyond securing a good individual result, with the competition providing him with an opportunity to promote Tanzania’s growing presence in bodybuilding.

“I am competing for a good position, but I am also representing Tanzania. I want people to see that we have athletes in Tanzania who can compete at a high level,” he said.

The BodyFuel Fitness Championship will feature Overall Bodybuilding, Men’s Physique, Classic Physique, several weight categories and a Masters Men’s category. Organisers have announced a prize pool of more than KSh2 million, with the winner of the Overall Bodybuilding category set to receive KSh400,000.

The competition will also feature an appearance by American bodybuilder Brandon Hendrickson, a three-time Men’s Physique Olympia champion and two-time Arnold Classic Men’s Physique champion.

His presence is expected to add further international attention to the Nairobi event and give participating athletes an opportunity to share the stage with one of the sport’s established names.

For Ibrahim, however, Nairobi is only another step towards a bigger ambition.

“Nairobi is just one step. My goal is to keep pushing until we reach the world stage,” he said.

Having spent more than a decade in the sport, Ibrahim believes the experience gained from competitions in Tanzania and Kenya will help him improve as he pursues opportunities on the international stage.

With Tanzania’s flag on his shoulders, he also called for support from fans as he continues his bodybuilding journey.