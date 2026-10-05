Temi Nkem wins Big Brother Naija Season 11

Nigerian reality TV star Temi Nkem has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 11, taking the crown after 70 days in the reality show’s “Show Ya Sef” edition.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Temitope Chigbue, was announced as the winner during the grand finale on October 4, beating Aikou and Sheba to claim the season’s top prize.

Temi secured 25.87 per cent of the final votes, narrowly finishing ahead of Aikou, who received 23.68 per cent. Sheba placed third with 9.80 per cent.

Her victory comes after a season that began with 24 housemates on July 26 and featured weekly tasks, Head of House games, nominations and several twists. The season also recorded two disqualifications and a voluntary exit.

Temi’s journey also produced several memorable moments, including a fake eviction that saw her temporarily announced as evicted before Biggie revealed the twist. Her relationship with fellow housemate Tram, the BB Bucks drama and her humorous house awards also became talking points during her time in the house.

As the winner, Temi takes home a ₦160 million prize package, worth about Sh316 million, including ₦90 million in cash and a brand-new SUV, alongside other sponsored prizes.

Her win also places her among the growing list of female winners in the history of Big Brother Naija, with reports identifying her as the show's fifth female champion.