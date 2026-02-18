Arsenal visit Mansfield, Man City at Newcastle in FA Cup fifth round

London. The The FA Cup fifth round draw has thrown up a series of compelling fixtures, with Arsenal set to visit third-tier side Mansfield Town and Manchester City travelling to face Newcastle United in a heavyweight all-Premier League encounter.

Mansfield earned their glamour tie after producing one of the shocks of the fourth round, defeating top-flight strugglers Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor.

The League One outfit’s reward is a home clash against 14-time FA Cup winners Arsenal, who currently lead the Premier League standings.

The tie presents Mansfield with a rare opportunity to test themselves against one of England’s most successful clubs in front of their own supporters.

Elsewhere, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will renew acquaintances with Newcastle in a repeat of one of this season’s League Cup semi-finals.

Both sides have ambitions of silverware, and the draw ensures that at least one major contender will be eliminated before the quarter-finals. City’s pedigree in domestic competitions contrasts with Newcastle’s growing confidence as they continue to compete strongly on multiple fronts.

Premier League basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers face a daunting task as they host Liverpool. With Wolves battling for survival in the league, the cup tie offers both a distraction and a stern examination against Jurgen Klopp’s men, who are chasing success on several fronts this season.

Brentford secured their place in the fifth round thanks to an own goal in a narrow 1-0 win away to sixth-tier Macclesfield, who had stunned holders Crystal Palace in the previous round. Brentford now head to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United in another all-top-flight contest.

Championship side Wrexham have been handed a high-profile home tie against eight-time FA Cup winners Chelsea. Meanwhile, Fulham will entertain Southampton, and Leeds United host fellow second-tier side Norwich City in a Championship showdown.

Sunderland face a second consecutive away trip after being drawn against either Port Vale or Bristol City. Their fourth-round tie was postponed until March 3 due to a waterlogged pitch, leaving their opponents yet to be confirmed.