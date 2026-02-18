Makonda urges NSC to boost development of all sports in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda, has challenged the National Sports Council (NSC) to intensify its oversight role and ensure the development of various sports disciplines in the country so they can become competitive at the international level.

Makonda made the remarks on Monday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium during the signing ceremony of the contract for Taifa Stars head coach Miguel Gamondi.

The event was organised by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and brought together key stakeholders in the country’s sports sector.

Apart from Makonda, the ceremony was also attended by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Gerson Msigwa, National Sports Council (NSC) Secretary General Neema Msitha, TFF President Wallace Karia, and other government and sports officials.

Speaking during the event, Makonda said that while football has made commendable progress and continues to dominate the sporting landscape in Tanzania, the country is blessed with numerous other sports that require structured investment and proper management to thrive.

“Tanzania has many sports including basketball, netball, athletics, volleyball, swimming, boxing and others, but most of them are not competitive when it comes to international competitions. We see football taking the lead, but we must also empower other sports to rise to that level,” Makonda said.

He stressed that the broader vision of President Samia Suluhu Hassan is to see the country winning honours in multiple sporting disciplines rather than depending solely on football for international recognition.

“The aim of President Samia Suluhu Hassan is to see Tanzania attaining honours in different sports and not only football. NSC needs to evaluate and underline the challenges facing various sports bodies and propose the way forward,” he noted.

Makonda called on the NSC to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the obstacles hindering the growth of different federations. He cited inadequate grassroots development programmes, limited financial support, lack of modern infrastructure and weak administrative systems as some of the issues that must be addressed urgently.

According to the minister, the success story of football in recent years should serve as a benchmark for other sports associations. Through improved governance, better planning and collaboration with the government and private sector, football has managed to strengthen the Taifa Stars and enhance Tanzania’s presence in continental competitions.

“NSC should look at how TFF has attained its development and how Taifa Stars are now performing well and bringing honour to the nation. There are lessons to be learned from football’s growth model,” Makonda added.

He also emphasised the importance of investing in youth development programmes to ensure a steady pipeline of talent across all sports. Schools and community initiatives, he said, should be revitalised to nurture young athletes from an early age.

Makonda concluded by urging sports leaders to embrace accountability, innovation and unity in pursuit of excellence, assuring them of the government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that will elevate Tanzania’s sporting profile across different disciplines.