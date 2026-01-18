Barker’s league debut ends in frustration as Simba held by Mtibwa Sugar

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC’s new era under head coach Steve Barker began on a frustrating note after the 22-time Tanzanian champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Mtibwa Sugar in their Mainland Tanzania Premier League encounter at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium.

The match marked Barker’s first appearance in the league since officially taking charge of the Reds on December 19, 2025, replacing Dimitar Pantev. While the South African tactician had already overseen Simba’s Mapinduzi Cup campaign, ending in a narrow 1-0 semifinal defeat to Azam FC, Saturday’s fixture offered his first real opportunity to make an impact in domestic league action.

Simba started brightly, asserting control from the opening whistle with sharp ball movement and sustained pressure in the final third. Their intent was rewarded in the 19th minute when Ellie Mpanzu finished clinically to give the hosts a deserved lead, sparking hopes of a comfortable afternoon.

Despite their dominance, Simba failed to put the game beyond reach. A series of missed opportunities and a lack of composure in front of goal kept Mtibwa Sugar alive, allowing the visitors to grow into the contest as the game wore on. The turning point arrived in the 60th minute when Magata Charles capitalised on a defensive lapse to fire home the equaliser, silencing the home supporters and shifting momentum.

The remainder of the match saw Simba push forward in search of a winner, with Barker urging his players to maintain intensity. Mtibwa Sugar, however, remained compact and disciplined, defending deep while posing a threat on the counterattack. Despite late pressure from the hosts, the visitors held firm to secure a valuable point.

The draw leaves Simba fourth on the league table with 13 points from six matches—an underwhelming return for a side widely tipped to challenge for the title. Mtibwa Sugar, meanwhile, sit eighth with 11 points from nine matches, a commendable position given their limited match preparation following a prolonged break.

Speaking after the match, Barker expressed disappointment at the missed opportunity. “We deserved to win, at least 2-1,” he said. “We created many chances but didn’t take them. At this level, football punishes you when you’re not clinical.”

Despite the setback, Barker remained optimistic. “There is still time. If we want to be title challengers, we must improve our concentration and decision-making in the final third.”

Mtibwa Sugar head coach Yusuph Chipo praised his side’s resilience, noting the challenges posed by their disrupted preparations. “We lacked proper build-up matches, but the players showed great character and discipline,” he said.