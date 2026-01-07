Barker faces acid test against Azam FC in Mapinduzi Cup

Dar es Salaam. Mainland giants Simba SC and Azam FC are set to renew their rivalry tomorrow in what promises to be one of the most explosive encounters of this year’s NMB Mapinduzi Cup, as the two sides clash in the semifinals at the New Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

The eagerly awaited match is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m., and football fans on the Isles and across the country are bracing for a high-intensity contest featuring two of Tanzania’s most consistent and competitive clubs.

For Simba, the fixture carries an extra emotional and competitive edge. The Msimbazi Street giants will be looking to avenge their 2-0 Premier League defeat to Azam FC in the match played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on December 7 last year.

In that encounter, Azam FC displayed tactical discipline and clinical finishing, securing victory through goals from Japhte Kitambala and Iddi Nado, a result that still stings among Simba supporters.

However, the rivalry between the two clubs goes far deeper than one league encounter. Azam FC are also approaching this match with a revenge mission of their own, recalling the 2022 Mapinduzi Cup final, where Simba edged them 1-0 to lift the title. That defeat remains a painful memory in the Chamazi camp, and tomorrow’s semifinal presents an opportunity for redemption on a big stage.

Under the guidance of head coach Florent Ibenge, Azam FC have enjoyed an impressive run of form this season, combining experience and youthful energy across the squad. Ibenge is expected to approach the clash with a tactical plan focused on ball control, quick transitions, and pressing, elements that have been key to Azam’s recent success against top-flight opponents. On the other side, the semifinal marks the first major test for Simba’s new head coach, Steve Barker.

Since taking charge, Barker has overseen two matches in the Mapinduzi Cup, guiding Simba to a 1-0 victory over Muembe Makumbi before recording a 2-1 win against Fufuni FC. While those matches helped build team chemistry, tomorrow’s tie will offer a more accurate measure of his tactical identity and ability to navigate high-pressure fixtures.

Simba are expected to rely on their strong attacking unit, experienced defensive line, and midfield creativity as they seek to impose dominance early in the game. The team’s leadership group will also play a crucial role, especially in managing momentum and keeping composure in key phases of the encounter.

Beyond rivalry and revenge narratives, the semifinal carries broader significance. The Mapinduzi Cup has long been a prestigious regional tournament, serving as a platform for competitive football, squad rotation, and player development, while also boosting morale and confidence ahead of the resumption of domestic league action.