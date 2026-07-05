Canada tell fans 'the journey is only just beginning' after Morocco defeat

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

Houston. Canada signed off from a groundbreaking World Cup campaign with an emotional message to supporters on Saturday, thanking ​fans for helping transform the country's football landscape after ‌their dream run ended.

Moments after their 3-0 last-16 loss to Morocco, Canada Soccer's Instagram account posted a heartfelt tribute to supporters, reflecting a tournament ​that featured numerous firsts and captured the imagination of ​the country.

"Every story has an ending. This one just ⁠doesn't feel like one right now," the post began.

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"Over ​the last few weeks, we watched an entire country fall in ​love with this team. Streets filled with red. Living rooms became supporter sections. Kids who once dreamed about wearing the crest of their ​ancestral homes discovered a new dream."

The team, who reached the ​World Cup knockouts for the first time and then sealed victory over ‌South ⁠Africa in the last 32, said the tournament had removed any lingering doubts about the place of the sport in Canada.

"We've always believed this was a football country. Now we ​know it is."

Canada ​also thanked supporters ⁠who travelled, packed stadiums and followed the team from home.

"History wasn't just made on the ​pitch. It was made in homes, schools, parks, ​pubs, ⁠and communities across this country," the post read. "It was made every time someone chose to believe."

The message ended on a note ⁠of ​optimism despite the disappointment of elimination.

"Our ​World Cup journey comes to a close," it said. "Canada's football journey is only ​just beginning. See you soon."

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