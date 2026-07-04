Tanzania People’s Defence Force calls for peace amid heightened border security

TPDF's Director of Information and Public Relations, Lt. Con. Sylvester Mangure

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) has issued a stern warning to individuals and groups inciting violence in the country, stressing that it will not hesitate to take appropriate legal action, in collaboration with civilian authorities, to contain unrest and breaches of peace.

In an official public statement released on Saturday, July 4, 2026, TPDF's Director of Information and Public Relations, Lt. Con. Sylvester Mangure, disclosed the existence of ongoing mobilisation and misinformation campaigns being conducted by individuals with malicious intent towards the country.

These actors, he noted, have been falsely alleging that the military would protect those planning acts of violence and disorder, thereby attempting to tarnish the reputation of the Defence Force.

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The Defence Force warned that such incitement is intended to disrupt daily community life, cause human harm, destroy property, and ultimately undermine the national economy.

The military further reassured the public that national borders and overall security remain stable, secure, and fully under control, urging citizens to remain calm and continue with their daily activities without fear or disruption.

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