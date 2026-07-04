Simba end four year trophy drought with CRDB Federation Cup triumph

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC finally ended their four-season wait for silverware after edging Azam FC 1-0 to lift the CRDB Federation Cup at Gombani Stadium in Pemba on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

The victory marked Simba's first major domestic trophy since the 2021/22 season, bringing to an end a period in which arch-rivals Young Africans (Yanga) dominated the competition.

Yanga had won the Federation Cup for four consecutive seasons before their reign came to an end this year following a dramatic 3-2 semifinal defeat to Azam FC at CCM Kirumba Stadium on June 21.

With the defending champions out of the way, Simba seized their opportunity to reclaim silverware and cap off a season of resurgence.

The decisive moment arrived in the 61st minute when Azam defender Yahya Zayd inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while attempting to clear a dangerous cross delivered by Congolese winger Ellie Mpanzu. The own goal proved enough to separate the two sides in a tightly contested final.

Azam's hopes of mounting a comeback suffered a major setback minutes later when midfielder Feisal Salum received a straight red card after elbowing Simba striker Libasse Gueye. Reduced to ten men, Azam found it increasingly difficult to create meaningful chances as Simba comfortably managed the closing stages.

The final had begun cautiously, with both teams showing defensive discipline in a physical first half that produced few clear-cut opportunities. Midfield battles dominated proceedings as neither side was willing to take unnecessary risks before the break.

However, Simba showed greater urgency after halftime, eventually forcing the mistake that handed them the breakthrough before maintaining their composure to secure the trophy.

The triumph represents a significant milestone for head coach Steve Barker, who has transformed the team's fortunes since taking charge midway through the season.

Speaking after the match, Barker credited the club's leadership for standing behind the team during a challenging campaign.

"I would like to thank our president Mohamed Dewji, the board and everyone at the club for the trust and support they have given us. This trophy is a reward for the hard work of the players, technical bench and the entire Simba family," said Barker.

The title also provides Simba supporters with long-awaited celebrations after watching Yanga dominate domestic football over the past four years.

Beyond ending the trophy drought, the Federation Cup success restores belief within the Msimbazi Street club as it looks to build on the achievement heading into the 2026/27 season.