Go to work, keep businesses open on July 7, government tells Tanzanians

Dar es Salaam. Minister for Home Affairs Patrobas Katambi has urged Tanzanians, including motorcycle taxi riders, bajaji operators and small-scale traders, to continue with their daily activities as usual on July 7, 2026, assuring them that the government has put in place adequate measures to safeguard lives and property.

Speaking on Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Dar es Salaam during a meeting with representatives of informal business groups, including boda boda riders, bajaji operators, street vendors and food vendors, Mr Katambi said the government remained fully committed to maintaining peace and public order.

The meeting focused on the country's security situation, with participants expressing their support for preserving national peace and stability.

Mr Katambi said some individuals had repeatedly announced unlawful demonstrations, describing such actions as attempts to undermine peace and warning that the government would not tolerate any activities intended to disrupt public order.

“Boda boda riders across the country should continue with their work. Business owners should keep their shops open because you will be safe. Those claiming there will be no security should know that we are always prepared and do not need anyone to set a date for us,” he said.

He cautioned against treating such incidents lightly, citing events of October 29, 2025, as well as alleged plans for further unlawful activities, and stressed that the government was ready to deal with any threats in accordance with the law.