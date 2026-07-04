Arusha to host 1,500 artists, traders for international art and tourism festival

Arusha. More than 1,500 artists and art traders from across the world are expected to converge in Arusha this October for a major painting and sculpture exhibition and business forum aimed at strengthening the creative industry, expanding economic opportunities and opening new international markets for African art.

The three-day event will be held under the Tanzania International Tourism Festival (TITF), a platform that brings together stakeholders in visual arts, tourism promotion, cultural exchange and creative entrepreneurship.

Speaking during a press briefing on July 3, 2026, Director of Arts and Tourism Promotion Ibrahim Othman Jamal said the festival is intended to showcase Tanzania's tourism attractions and cultural heritage through painting and sculpture.

He said the event will attract more than 1,500 participants from the tourism and visual arts sectors, particularly painters and sculptors from different countries.

"The festival will bring together painters, sculptors and other tourism stakeholders from around the world to exchange experiences, learn new artistic techniques, particularly through technology, and gain insights into global market trends and consumer demand," he said.

Mr Jamal said the festival also seeks to raise the profile of Tanzania's visual arts industry by promoting local artists alongside their international counterparts while linking them to formal financial services, global markets and emerging technologies to enhance creativity and productivity.

He added that the initiative supports the country's broader development agenda by ensuring the creative and tourism sectors contribute meaningfully to sustainable development and Tanzania's Vision 2050 aspirations.

Director of Arts and Tourism Promotion Ibrahim Othman Jamal speaks to journalists during a press briefing on July 3, 2026.

Chairperson of the Technical Committee Andrew Goba said the festival will feature exhibitions, tourism awareness sessions, discussions on intellectual property rights, global art market trends and financing opportunities for painters and sculptors.

He said participants will also explore how technology can improve artistic production, marketing and access to international markets.

Mr Goba added that government officials responsible for arts, culture and tourism have been invited to engage directly with exhibitors, while financial institutions and digital platforms will participate to explore ways of supporting artists and connecting them with international buyers.

"We encourage artists from across the country to register early and secure exhibition space. This is a valuable opportunity to showcase their work and reach wider markets," he said.

He also urged university students involved in innovation and creative design to participate and present their work, saying the festival offers significant opportunities for exposure and commercial growth.

President of the Tanzania Crafts Federation Rukia Walele said the federation, which represents more than 50 craft associations, is preparing to participate fully in the festival.

She called on sculptors, potters, textile weavers, fashion designers, beauticians and furniture makers to take part and capitalise on the business opportunities expected during the event.

Ms Walele added that the federation would also use the platform to advocate greater recognition for craft artists, arguing that many have historically been overlooked in national arts awards despite their substantial contribution to the creative economy.