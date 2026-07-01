CRDB Marathon 2026 expands with IMBEJU Sauti Moja concert

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is set to host one of its biggest entertainment and charity weekends yet as the inaugural IMBEJU Sauti Moja Concert joins the seventh edition of the CRDB Bank International Marathon 2026, bringing together global music stars, thousands of fans and a shared mission of transforming lives.

The concert, headlined by American R&B sensation Trey Songz, will feature a lineup of celebrated African and Tanzanian artists. Scheduled for August 14, 2026, at the TTCL Grounds in Kijitonyama, the event will officially kick off a weekend that culminates with the CRDB Bank International Marathon on August 16.

Speaking during the launch of the marathon in Dar es Salaam, CRDB Bank Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Abdulmajid Nsekela, described the introduction of IMBEJU Sauti Moja as a strategic step in transforming the marathon into a broader lifestyle and social-impact platform.

“The concert gives the marathon a new identity beyond charity running. It creates an entire weekend where entertainment and giving back come together, attracting wider participation while strengthening our investment in communities, especially young people,” said Dr Nsekela.

He noted that the initiative aligns with CRDB Group’s EVOLVE 2023–2027 Strategy, which prioritizes youth empowerment, financial inclusion and sustainable community development.

According to Dr Nsekela, Tanzania’s youthful population possesses enormous creativity and entrepreneurial potential, and platforms such as IMBEJU Sauti Moja are designed to connect talent with opportunities, knowledge, markets and networks that can accelerate economic participation.

“This is more than a concert. It is a long-term investment in the next generation that will shape Tanzania’s future economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, CRDB Bank Foundation Managing Director, Tully Esther Mwambapa, said the concert represents a bold new chapter in the Foundation’s efforts to improve lives through innovative and inclusive platforms.

“For six seasons, the CRDB Bank Marathon has united people through sport to spread smiles and hope. This year, we are expanding that mission by harnessing the unifying power of music. IMBEJU Sauti Moja is not a separate event; it is an extension of the same purpose of bringing people together to create opportunities and improve lives,” she said.

Mwambapa explained that IMBEJU reflects the Foundation’s flagship empowerment programme, which plants seeds of opportunity for young people, women, innovators and entrepreneurs, while Sauti Moja symbolizes a collective voice united for a common cause.

“Every concert ticket purchased will be more than admission to an unforgettable night of entertainment. It will be an investment in hope, empowerment and a better future for Tanzanians,” she added.

The introduction of IMBEJU Sauti Moja marks another milestone in the marathon’s ambition to become one of Africa’s leading sporting and lifestyle events, combining athletics, tourism, entertainment and community development under a single internationally recognized platform.

The CRDB Bank Marathon has steadily expanded its footprint beyond Tanzania into Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, reflecting its growing regional influence.

Organizers expect thousands of participants from across Tanzania and beyond to attend the concert before joining runners, families, fitness enthusiasts and corporate teams at the marathon two days later.

Registration for the marathon and tickets for the IMBEJU Sauti Moja Concert are now available through the official CRDB Bank Foundation platform.

The public is encouraged to register early and become part of a movement where every ticket purchased and every kilometre run contributes directly to supporting children in need of life-saving heart treatment, mothers facing high-risk pregnancies and youth empowerment initiatives through the IMBEJU programme.