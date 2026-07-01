Rostam Azizi receives top award for contribution to economy

Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba (right) presents an award to Taifa Group chairman Mr Rostam Azizi for his contribution to the economy during the economy. Left is Minister for Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dar es Salaam. Taifa Group chairman Mr Rostam Azizi has received the highest distinguished award from the Tanzania National Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) in recognition of his contribution to investment promotion, job creation and Tanzania's economic development.

The award was presented by Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba during the 2026 Trade and Investment Conference organised by TNCC at the Johari Rotana in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Azizi was recognised for his role in promoting investment across different sectors, supporting employment creation and contributing to the expansion of social services.

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Addressing participants at the conference, Dr Nchemba reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving the business and investment climate through reforms in policies, legislation, regulations and service delivery systems aimed at strengthening the private sector.

"The private sector agenda is the national agenda. We cannot achieve the goals of Vision 2050 without a strong private sector working closely with the government," he said.

He said the government would continue addressing recommendations raised by private sector stakeholders in efforts to remove barriers affecting trade and improve the competitiveness of Tanzanian products and services in regional and international markets.

Dr Nchemba noted that strengthening collaboration between the government and private sector remained important in accelerating economic growth and supporting the country's long-term development ambitions.

Receiving the award, Mr Azizi thanked the government and TNCC for the recognition, saying it would encourage him to continue supporting national development efforts.

"I receive this award with great honour. I dedicate it to the collective efforts of the private sector and the government in building a strong and resilient economy," he said.

He also congratulated other award recipients recognised during the event for their contribution to private sector development and improving the business environment.

Others honoured during the ceremony included Emma Kawawa, David Mwaibula, Imani Kajula, Elibariki Mmasi and Mercy Emmanuel Sila for their contributions to strengthening private sector activities and supporting the work of TNCC.

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