Students bound for overseas universities get final checks

Dar es Salaam. Education experts have urged parents to verify the accreditation of foreign universities before sending their children abroad, as hundreds of Tanzanian students prepare to begin higher education studies overseas for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The advice was issued during a pre-departure orientation organised by Global Education Link in Dar es Salaam, bringing together students, parents and guardians for final checks on documents and travel arrangements.

The session focused on ensuring that students have the correct paperwork and adequate preparation before departure, including visa documents, admission letters, accommodation confirmations, and guidance on adapting to life abroad.

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Global Education Link Managing Director, Abdulmalik Mollel, said the exercise was aimed at finalising key documents, responding to parents’ concerns and addressing any issues that could delay students’ travel.

He stressed that beyond securing admission, parents must independently verify that universities are legally recognised by relevant authorities.

“Even if the college was recommended by Global Education Link, as a parent, you must satisfy yourself regarding its recognition. The proper approach is to obtain official confirmation from the government authority that oversees universities,” he said.

Mr Mollel added that confirmation from the Tanzania Commission for Universities helps ensure that qualifications obtained abroad are recognised locally.

He cautioned parents against relying on social media or unofficial sources when making decisions about higher education institutions.

He further noted that studying abroad requires broader preparation, including understanding visa requirements, accommodation, transport, safety, and cultural adaptation.