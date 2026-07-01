Students bound for overseas universities get final checks

By  Rosemary Mirondo

Business Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

Dar es Salaam. Education experts have urged parents to verify the accreditation of foreign universities before sending their children abroad, as hundreds of Tanzanian students prepare to begin higher education studies overseas for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The advice was issued during a pre-departure orientation organised by Global Education Link in Dar es Salaam, bringing together students, parents and guardians for final checks on documents and travel arrangements.

The session focused on ensuring that students have the correct paperwork and adequate preparation before departure, including visa documents, admission letters, accommodation confirmations, and guidance on adapting to life abroad.

Related

Global Education Link Managing Director, Abdulmalik Mollel, said the exercise was aimed at finalising key documents, responding to parents’ concerns and addressing any issues that could delay students’ travel.

He stressed that beyond securing admission, parents must independently verify that universities are legally recognised by relevant authorities.

“Even if the college was recommended by Global Education Link, as a parent, you must satisfy yourself regarding its recognition. The proper approach is to obtain official confirmation from the government authority that oversees universities,” he said.

Mr Mollel added that confirmation from the Tanzania Commission for Universities helps ensure that qualifications obtained abroad are recognised locally.

He cautioned parents against relying on social media or unofficial sources when making decisions about higher education institutions.

 He further noted that studying abroad requires broader preparation, including understanding visa requirements, accommodation, transport, safety, and cultural adaptation.

According to him, Global Education Link has established a structured process to support students from university selection and applications through to visa processing, accommodation arrangements and final departure preparations.

Latest

  1. Kenyan court charges eight schoolgirls with their fellow students' murder

  2. Over 900 arrested in South Africa during anti-immigrant protests

  3. Pacome placed under six-week medical observation after successful surgery

  4. PM Nchemba orders return of contractors to stalled road projects

  5. German tourist killed, son injured in Ngorongoro safari vehicle accident

  6. CRDB Marathon 2026 expands with IMBEJU Sauti Moja concert

In the headlines

View All
(function () { "use strict"; var thisScript = document.currentScript; var CONFIG = { apiBase: "https://market.mcl.co.tz", brand: "Market", live: "LIVE", labels: { stocks: "Stocks", forex: "Forex", buy: "Buy", sell: "Sell", unavailable: "Market data is currently unavailable.", updated: "Updated", }, majorCurrencies: ["USD", "EUR", "GBP", "KES", "UGX", "ZAR", "JPY", "CNY", "INR", "AED", "CAD", "CHF", "SAR"], refreshMs: 5 * 60 * 1000, pxPerSecond: 55, accent: "#0a66c2", accentRgb: "10, 102, 194", }; // ---------------- STYLE ---------------- var CSS = ` .mcl-ticker{--accent:${CONFIG.accent};--accent-rgb:${CONFIG.accentRgb}; --bg-a:#0b1f3a;--bg-b:#123059;--txt:#fff;--txt-dim:rgba(255,255,255,.62); --up:#2fd07f;--down:#ff5d5d;--flat:#9fb3c8;--h:48px; position:relative;height:var(--h);width:100%;overflow:hidden;display:flex;align-items:stretch; color:var(--txt);background:linear-gradient(90deg,var(--bg-a),var(--bg-b)); border-top:2px solid var(--accent);box-shadow:0 2px 10px rgba(0,0,0,.18); font-size:13.5px;user-select:none; font-family:Inter,-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe UI',Roboto,Arial;} .mcl-ticker *{box-sizing:border-box;} .mcl-brand{flex:0 0 auto;display:flex;align-items:center;gap:9px;padding:0 16px; background:rgba(0,0,0,.2);white-space:nowrap;} .mcl-brand-name{font-weight:800;font-size:12px;text-transform:uppercase;} .mcl-live{display:flex;align-items:center;gap:6px;font-size:10px;font-weight:700;color:var(--accent);} .mcl-dot{width:8px;height:8px;border-radius:50%;background:var(--accent);animation:pulse 1.6s infinite;} @keyframes pulse{0%{box-shadow:0 0 0 0 rgba(var(--accent-rgb),.6);}70%{box-shadow:0 0 0 7px rgba(var(--accent-rgb),0);}100%{box-shadow:0 0 0 0 rgba(var(--accent-rgb),0);}} .mcl-viewport{flex:1;overflow:hidden;position:relative;} .mcl-track{position:absolute;display:inline-flex;white-space:nowrap;align-items:center;height:100%;} @keyframes scroll{from{transform:translateX(0);}to{transform:translateX(-50%);}} .mcl-item{display:inline-flex;gap:7px;padding:0 14px;border-right:1px solid rgba(255,255,255,.08);} .mcl-sym{font-weight:700;} .mcl-val{color:var(--txt-dim);} .mcl-chg.up{color:var(--up);} .mcl-chg.down{color:var(--down);} .mcl-chg.flat{color:var(--flat);} .mcl-pill{margin:0 10px;padding:3px 10px;border-radius:999px;background:var(--accent);font-size:10px;font-weight:800;} .mcl-status{padding:0 16px;color:var(--txt-dim);} `; function injectStyle() { if (document.getElementById("mcl-style")) return; var s = document.createElement("style"); s.id = "mcl-style"; s.textContent = CSS; document.head.appendChild(s); } // ---------------- MOUNT ---------------- function getMount() { return document.querySelector(".ticker-data"); } // ---------------- HELPERS ---------------- function toNum(v) { var n = parseFloat(String(v || "").replace(/,/g, "")); return isFinite(n) ? n : null; } function fmt(v) { var n = parseFloat(v); if (!isFinite(n)) return v; return n.toLocaleString("en-US", { minimumFractionDigits: 2, maximumFractionDigits: 2 }); } function arrow(d) { if (!d) return "▬"; return d > 0 ? "▲" : "▼"; } function cls(d) { if (!d) return "flat"; return d > 0 ? "up" : "down"; } // ---------------- DATA ---------------- async function fetchFiles(cat) { var r = await fetch(CONFIG.apiBase + "/api/files?category=" + cat); return r.ok ? r.json() : []; } async function load(track) { try { var [stocksFile, forexFile] = await Promise.all([ fetchFiles("hisa"), fetchFiles("fedha"), ]); track.innerHTML = '
Loading...
'; // simplified render (kept minimal for integration) var html = ""; html += 'STOCKS'; html += 'NMB2,450.00▲ 1.2%'; html += 'FOREX'; html += 'USDBuy 2,600 · Sell 2,640▼ 0.4%'; track.innerHTML = html + html; var speed = 50; var dur = Math.max(20, track.scrollWidth / speed); track.style.animation = "scroll " + dur + "s linear infinite"; } catch (e) { track.innerHTML = '
Market data unavailable
'; } } // ---------------- INIT ---------------- function init() { injectStyle(); var mount = getMount(); if (!mount) return; mount.innerHTML = '
' + '
' + '' + CONFIG.brand + '' + 'LIVE' + '
' + '
' + '
Loading...
' + '
' + '
'; var track = mount.querySelector(".mcl-track"); load(track); setInterval(function () { load(track); }, CONFIG.refreshMs); } console.log(CONFIG); if (document.readyState === "loading") { document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", init); } else { init(); } })();