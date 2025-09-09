Cyclists pedal across 6,000km to champion EAC integration

Arusha. More than 50 cyclists have set out on an extraordinary 6,000-kilometre expedition across East Africa, carrying a powerful message of unity, cooperation, and regional integration.

The East African Bicycle Tour, now in its eighth edition, will run for 55 days between August 1 and September, traversing Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania.

Launched in 2017 Aunder the Great African Cycling Safari, the initiative has since grown into a celebrated platform for connecting East African Community (EAC) citizens with the regional integration agenda.

“This is not just a ride—it is a living story of integration,” expedition road manager John Baptist Semujju told leaders during a stop at the EAC headquarters in Arusha.

The riders are spreading awareness of the EAC’s key pillars, including the customs union, common market, and free movement of people and goods.

They are also highlighting pressing issues such as climate change, food security, peace, and the growing potential of cycling tourism.

During their journey, the cyclists are making stops in cities, border towns, and villages to engage directly with ordinary citizens, demystifying EAC protocols.

They are also planting trees along the way to symbolize joint action against climate change—a shared challenge for all partner states. However, the tour is not without challenges.

The biggest hurdle, Semujju noted, is the lack of adequate funding to cover essential needs such as spare parts, first aid, food, and water. He appealed to EAC leadership to extend more consistent support to sustain the initiative annually.

EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva praised the riders for championing grassroots integration, assuring them of official support in the future.

“From next year, your work will be part of our official programs and funding. You are showing that sports can drive unity, development, and shared identity,” she said.

Tanzania’s Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Stephen Mbundi, echoed the call, stressing the importance of amplifying the EAC’s positive impact.