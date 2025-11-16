Dar City set to take on Malawi, Zambia, and Mozambique in BAL

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian basketball champions, Dar City, departed the country yesterday bound for Nairobi, Kenya, ahead of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Top 16, which is set to kick off tomorrow at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The Tanzanian representatives are drawn in Group B alongside Malawi’s Bravehearts BC, Zambia’s Matero Magic, and Mozambique’s Ferroviario Da Beira.

Meanwhile, Group A features Nairobi City Thunder, Johannesburg Giants, and Uganda’s Namuwongo Blazers.

The highly anticipated tournament is scheduled to conclude on November 23.

Dar City head coach Mohamed Mbwana confirmed that the team’s traveling contingent comprises 15 players, four coaches, a team manager, and the team physician.

However, only 12 players will be eligible to feature in the tournament, in line with BAL regulations.

“We have trained hard ahead of the competition. We were in residential training in Zanzibar, and my players are in high spirits and ready to deliver their best performance,” said Mbwana.

The Tanzanian champions earned their spot in the Top 16 after a dominant display in the Road to BAL tournament held at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) in Dar es Salaam.

Dar City topped their group with two convincing victories, demonstrating that they are a force to be reckoned with at the continental level.

In their opening game of the qualifiers, Dar City produced a commanding performance, defeating Djabal Basket Iconi from Comoros 102–50.

The team’s combination of fluid teamwork, tactical discipline, and clinical finishing thrilled local fans, who packed the stands to cheer them on.

In the second match, Dar City maintained their momentum, overcoming Uganda’s Namuwongo Blazers 83–70 to seal their qualification for the BAL Top 16.

The results highlighted the team’s consistency and readiness to challenge the best clubs across Africa.

With a solid foundation of preparation and confidence from their Road to BAL triumph, Dar City will aim to make a strong impression in Nairobi.