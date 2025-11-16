Dar City set to take on Malawi, Zambia, and Mozambique in BAL

Dar City topped their group with two convincing victories, demonstrating that they are a force to be reckoned with at the continental level
Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian basketball champions, Dar City, departed the country yesterday bound for Nairobi, Kenya, ahead of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Top 16, which is set to kick off tomorrow at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.
The Tanzanian representatives are drawn in Group B alongside Malawi’s Bravehearts BC, Zambia’s Matero Magic, and Mozambique’s Ferroviario Da Beira.
Meanwhile, Group A features Nairobi City Thunder, Johannesburg Giants, and Uganda’s Namuwongo Blazers.