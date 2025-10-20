Dar City make history, seal spot in Basketball Africa League top 16

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the Basketball Africa League (BAL), Dar City, have officially secured a place in the top 16 stage of the continental competition, set to take place in Nairobi, Kenya, later this year.

Dar City earned their spot after a series of impressive performances in the Road to BAL tournament held at the International School of Tanganyika (IST) in Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzanian champions dominated the qualifiers, winning both of their matches to top their group and advance.

In their opening game, Dar City produced a commanding display to crush Djabal Basket Iconi from Comoros with a resounding 102–50 victory.

The home side showcased excellent teamwork and clinical finishing, thrilling local fans who turned out in large numbers to support them.

In their second encounter, Dar City continued their fine form by overcoming Uganda’s Namuwongo Blazers with an 83–70 win, sealing their qualification for the next stage of the continental competition.

Speaking to The Citizen after the victory, the team’s head coach, Mohamed Mbwana, praised his players for their determination, teamwork, and discipline throughout the tournament. He said the team’s success was the result of strong preparation and the club’s continued investment in local basketball talent.

“We are happy to secure a place in the top 16. The players worked hard, and their performances made Tanzania proud,” said Mbwana.

“Good planning and investment by our management have been key to our progress and our dominance in local competitions.” Dar City are the reigning champions of the Basketball Dar es Salaam League (BDL), and their recent success marks another milestone in their growing influence on the regional basketball scene.

Looking ahead, Mbwana emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and preparing thoroughly for the next stage in Nairobi, where they are expected to face some of the continent’s strongest teams.

“We know the challenge ahead will be tough. Our players will have a short two-week holiday to rest and reconnect with their families before we resume training for the Nairobi tournament,” he added.

The BAL, which is organized by the NBA and FIBA Africa, continues to grow as the continent’s premier basketball competition, providing a platform for African clubs to showcase their talent on an international stage.