Dar es Salaam rugby 7s set to shake up national circuit

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s rugby action shifts to the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) on August 29, with more than 10 clubs expected to battle for crucial points in the Tanzania Rugby Saba National 7s Circuit.

The Tanzania Rugby Union (TRU) has confirmed that the Dar Rugby Saba 2026 will be staged at UDSM grounds, Pitch 1, as clubs fight to strengthen their positions in the national circuit. The Dar event is the second leg of the competition following the opening round held in Dodoma in May.

With the circuit operating on a points-based system, clubs will be looking to turn strong performances in Dar es Salaam into valuable points ahead of the Grand Finale in Arusha in December.

More than 150 players and team officials are expected to take part in the tournament, which is also set to attract spectators, members of the UDSM community, rugby stakeholders and partners.

For the participating clubs, the tournament offers more than a chance to claim victory on the day. The points accumulated in Dar es Salaam could have a major bearing on qualification and final positioning as the national circuit moves towards its climax.

Tanzania Rugby Union General Secretary Anthony E. Dawa said the tournament was an important step in building a stronger and more competitive rugby structure in the country.

“The Dar Rugby Saba is an important part of the journey we began in Dodoma. The clubs are not only competing for results on the day, but also for valuable Circuit points as we build towards the Grand Finale in Arusha,” said Dawa.

“We are looking forward to bringing the rugby community together in Dar es Salaam and creating another strong platform for players, clubs and supporters,” he added. The tournament will also bring in international match officials from Kenya and Uganda to support the officiating of matches.

According to TRU, their involvement will help ensure the smooth running of the competition while providing an opportunity to further improve officiating standards across the national circuit.

Beyond the competition, the union sees the Dar Rugby Saba as an opportunity to identify emerging talent, give players greater exposure and encourage youth participation in rugby.

The event is also expected to combine sport and community engagement by bringing together players, supporters, families, students and other members of the public.

As clubs chase valuable points on the road to the December finale, the Dar leg promises to provide another stern test of their strength, depth and consistency.