Dar Gymkhana Club, MCL unite to boost environment with 600 trees

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club, in partnership with Mwananchi Communications Limited MCL, has taken a bold step to improve the environment by planting 600 trees within its premises as part of efforts to make the area more attractive while promoting environmental conservation.

The exercise took place last Saturday, bringing together club members and staff from Mwananchi Communications Limited who joined forces to ensure the success of the initiative.

Guided by the powerful reminder that the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago and the second best time is now, participants embraced the activity with a shared sense of urgency and responsibility toward the environment.

Speaking during the event, the club’s General Manager, Lilian Msangi, said the main objective of the initiative is to enhance the club’s surroundings and make it a more appealing place for both members and visitors.

She emphasized that the exercise is sustainable and will be conducted annually as part of the club’s culture of environmental conservation.

“We sincerely thank Mwananchi Communications Limited for being a key partner in making this initiative successful. It is something we are proud of. We also appreciate all staff and members who actively participated,” said Msangi.

On his part, the club’s Board management Chairman, Francis Kiwanga, noted that the club, which boasts a history of over 100 years, continues to improve its infrastructure and environment to meet modern demands.

Kiwanga added that tree planting has numerous benefits, including improving air quality by increasing oxygen levels, reducing environmental heat, preventing soil erosion, and supporting biodiversity.

He further said that trees help mitigate the effects of climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide, making the club a safer and healthier place for people.

Speaking at the event, Mwananchi Communications Limited Head of Marketing, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Edson Sosten, said the company is proud to partner with the club in the initiative.

“We are a purpose driven media organization guided by our mission of empowering the nation. This means not only informing and educating the public but also taking responsibility for the impact we create in the communities and environment we serve,” he said.

Sosten explained that as a media house, their work largely depends on paper, which creates a responsibility to give back to the environment.

“In collaboration with Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club, the initiators of this commendable program, we are proud to plant 600 trees as part of our commitment to restoring what we use and contributing to a more sustainable future,” he said. He added that the initiative reflects the company’s belief that true empowerment goes beyond content and must be demonstrated through action.

According to him, the move creates a balance between development and responsibility, ensuring that as they lead conversations today, they also protect the future.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club for leading these efforts, as well as all partners and stakeholders who made this initiative possible. Together, we demonstrate that meaningful and sustainable impact is achieved through collaboration,” he said.