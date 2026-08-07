Dar hosts final leg of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will face Uganda today as Dar es Salaam hosts the final leg of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League B 2024–26 for the first time.

The tournament, which runs until August 18 at the newly inaugurated TCA Arena at the University of Dar es Salaam, is also the first ICC men’s senior World Cup pathway event to be hosted in Tanzania.

Bahrain, Hong Kong, China, Italy, Singapore, Tanzania and Uganda are competing for the remaining qualification places on the road to next year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Ahead of the opening match, Tanzania captain Kassim Nassoro expressed confidence in his team’s preparations, saying they are ready for the challenge.

“We have prepared thoroughly and there is no room for excuses. Our objective is clear, and that’s to proudly represent our country,” Nassoro said.

Tanzania Cricket Association chairman Balakrishna Sreekumar said hosting the tournament marked an important step in the development of cricket in the country.

He said the event is the result of years of planning, investment and collaboration, and would help strengthen cricket infrastructure while creating opportunities for players, officials and supporters.

“Following the successful inauguration of the TCA Arena recently, we are honoured to welcome the participating teams to our new home of cricket,” Sreekumar said.

“We look forward to delivering a memorable tournament and showcasing the warmth, hospitality and passion for cricket that this country has to offer.”

Tournament coordinator Atif Salim said the new venue, which comprises Annexes A and B, is expected to host major international tournaments in the future.

He added that Tanzania would immediately host the ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup Africa Qualifiers after the completion of the current tournament, further strengthening the country’s position as a regional cricket hub.

The qualifiers began in Uganda in November 2024 before moving to Hong Kong, China, in February last year. The final leg is now being staged in Dar es Salaam, with 15 List A matches scheduled to be played.