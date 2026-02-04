Dar Swim Club swimmers ready for Dubai Open as club embraces international exposure

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC) has confirmed its participation in the Dubai Open Swimming Championships scheduled to take place from February 6 to 8, 2026, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The club will compete at the world-class Hamdan Sports Complex, a venue widely regarded as one of the finest aquatic facilities in the region and a fitting stage for one of the Middle East’s leading international swimming events.

DSC will be represented by 10 swimmers under the technical guidance and care of coach Kanisi Mabena, with nine athletes entered in the Junior Championships and one swimmer competing in the Senior Championships.

The club said the competition offers a valuable opportunity to test performance levels, build confidence and gain exposure against strong international opponents in a highly competitive environment.

The swimmers travelling for the championships are Camilla Kyenekiki, Iris Mattaka, Jamila Masoud, Moza Masoud, Ola Kimaro, Tamera Matuja, Anika James, Vihana Divecha, Hayaan Divecha and Remi Chande.

DSC congratulated the swimmers for earning selection to the squad and urged the wider swimming community to rally behind them as they fly Tanzania’s flag in Dubai.

Speaking as the head of delegation, Inviolata Itatiro expressed pride in the team and appreciation to parents who entrusted the club with their children for the trip.

She also acknowledged the families who travelled alongside the squad to offer encouragement, describing their presence as a major boost to the swimmers.

“As DSC, we are proud to be part of the Dubai Open Swimming Championships and we are grateful to the parents who entrusted us with their children,” said Invilolata.

“Their support means a lot, and having some of them travel with us gives the swimmers extra confidence and motivation. We will continue sharing updates throughout the competition.”

The Junior Championships, which run from February 6 to 8, will feature age categories for girls aged 9, 10, and 11, and boys aged 9, 10, 11, and 12.

The junior program includes 50m races in all strokes, 100m races in all strokes, the 200m Individual Medley, and the 200m Freestyle. Entry for the junior races is based on qualifying times, ensuring that only the fastest swimmers make the cut in each event.

The 50m events accept the fastest 50 female and fastest 50 male entries, the 100m events accept the fastest 40 female and fastest 40 male entries, while the 200m Individual Medley and 200m Freestyle will take the fastest 30 female and fastest 30 male entries.

All junior races will be contested under a heat-declared winner format, meaning winners are determined by time across heats rather than head-to-head finals.

DSC’s participation in the junior category is expected to provide an important platform for young swimmers to measure their progress against international peers.

For many, it will be a chance to sharpen racing skills, strengthen discipline, and gain experience competing away from home, while also learning how to manage pressure in a large championship setting.

In the Senior Championships, swimmers will compete in age categories including girls aged 12 to 13, 14 to 15, and 16 and over, while boys will be grouped into 13 to 14, 15 to 16, and 17 and over.

The senior program includes 50m, 100m, and 200m races across all strokes, along with the 200m and 400m Individual Medley.

The event also features longer-distance races such as the 400m Freestyle, the 800m Freestyle, and the 1500m Freestyle, with selected long-distance races also run under the heat-declared winner system.

Created and hosted by Hamilton Aquatics, the Dubai Open Swimming Championships has grown steadily since its inception in 2011 to become one of the most prominent swimming competitions in the region.

Its international appeal continues to expand, with the 2025 edition hosting around 1,300 swimmers representing more than 30 nations.

Over the past decade, the event has welcomed clubs from countries including England, Australia, the United States, Sweden, Lebanon, Scotland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman and Switzerland, reflecting its global reach.

The championship has also strengthened its reputation by attracting elite Olympic swimmers and world champions, whose presence raises the standard of competition and inspires younger swimmers.