Altezza shines as Northern Zone’s best tour operator

Dar es Salaam. Altezza Travel has been named the Best Tour Operator in the Northern Tourism Zone at the inaugural Serengeti Awards, cementing its position as one of Tanzania’s most influential players in the tourism sector.

The award was presented during a high-profile ceremony held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and officiated by Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba.

The Serengeti Awards, launched by the ministry this year, are intended to recognise excellence, innovation, and responsible business practices within Tanzania’s fast-growing tourism industry.

The awards benchmark local operators against international standards, with a strong emphasis on service quality, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility.

Winning in the Northern Zone category is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious honours in the tourism sector, as the region accounts for about 85 per cent of Tanzania’s international tourist arrivals and tourism revenue.

The area is home to Mount Kilimanjaro, the Serengeti National Park, and the Ngorongoro Crater, often referred to as the “Big Three” of African tourism, making competition among operators particularly intense.

By securing the top spot, Altezza Travel has distinguished itself as a leader in what is widely considered the backbone of Tanzania’s tourism economy.

The award comes at the end of a highly successful year for the company. In 2025, Altezza Travel became the first tour operator in Tanzania to achieve both B Corp and Travelife Certification, two internationally recognised standards that assess companies on social impact, environmental responsibility, transparency, and governance.

The firm was also named “Leading Tour Operator in Tanzania” at the World Tourism Awards and recognised as the largest taxpayer in Kilimanjaro Region, highlighting its economic contribution to the local community.

Speaking after the ceremony, Altezza Travel Project Manager Dickson Muganda attributed the company’s achievements to its investment in people.

“People are at the heart of everything that we do. We invest heavily in our team, and our awards and certifications reflect their dedication and professionalism,” he said.

Mr Muganda added that the company places strong emphasis on developing young talent through structured paid internship programmes, many of which lead to permanent employment.

“We are proud that our work is not only about tourism, but also about contributing to Tanzania’s transformation into a modern, industrial nation,” he said.

Officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism said the Serengeti Awards mark a strategic shift towards promoting sustainable, high-value tourism rather than mass tourism.

The ministry hopes that recognising companies such as Altezza Travel will encourage other operators to adopt better labour practices, environmental safeguards, and community engagement programmes.

Industry analysts say the awards are likely to intensify competition within the sector, pushing companies to improve service delivery, working conditions, and sustainability initiatives.

Beyond prestige, the initiative is expected to have a tangible impact on workers and local communities by promoting fair wages, ethical operations, and responsible tourism development.