Organic farming touted as path to new markets

Dar es Salaam. Sustainable Agriculture Tanzania (SAT) and its partners are urging farmers, traders and entrepreneurs across the country to embrace organic farming, describing it as a growing economic opportunity that offers health, market and environmental benefits.

The appeal was made recently in Dar es Salaam during the launch of the Swahili Festival Market, an open market showcasing products from organic farming.

The event forms part of a four-year, Sh1.2 billion project funded by the Swiss organisation BioVision to expand awareness and strengthen the organic agriculture value chain.

SAT Chief Executive Officer, Ms Janeth Maro, said organic farming is now a strategic business opportunity rather than a niche environmental practice.

She noted that consumers, both locally and internationally, increasingly demand chemical-free produce, a trend that places Tanzanian farmers in a strong position if they adapt.

“Organic farming opens doors to premium markets, and traders who understand this space are able to earn more while supplying safer, healthier food,” she said.

According to SAT, producers of organic goods enjoy better prices due to higher consumer trust and rising demand. Ms Maro said the project aims to give small and mid-level traders the skills needed to take advantage of emerging opportunities in production, packaging and export markets.

She emphasised that organic farming improves public health by eliminating the use of toxic fertilisers and harmful chemicals. “Organic produce reduces the risk of diseases linked to chemical contamination. At the same time, it protects soil, water sources and biodiversity,” she said.

The project has so far reached about 50 entrepreneurs and traders from Morogoro, Dar es Salaam, Njombe, Lindi, Iringa, Arusha and Kagera. Through training and market exposure, SAT hopes to build a generation of entrepreneurs who can supply the expanding demand for organic products.

Ms Maro added that the sector is generating new business opportunities, including small processing industries that are helping to reduce unemployment.

“We are seeing more value-added products and small factories emerging from organic agriculture. This shows the sector’s potential to support livelihoods and domestic industries,” she said.

However, she also pointed out challenges such as certification costs, meeting market standards and limited productivity among small-scale farmers. She urged relevant institutions to support farmers in overcoming these barriers to enable them to fully benefit from organic agriculture.

Event organiser Ms Farida Faith Nassoro said the market, held for the first time in Oysterbay, creates space for entrepreneurs to learn about organic products and connect with buyers.

She added that organic farming promotes better health and helps prevent illnesses associated with chemical exposure.