Tanzania clinches title plus three awards in Afcon U-17 qualifiers

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national Under-17 football team, the Serengeti Boys, stamped their authority in the just-concluded Cecafa U-17 Afcon qualifiers in Ethiopia, winning not only the regional title but also dominating the awards ceremony with an impressive haul of individual honours.

According to tournament statistics, the Serengeti Boys who clinched the championship with a thrilling 3–2 victory over Uganda in the final, secured three major awards out of the six that were up for grabs.

Their outstanding campaign also earned them a coveted spot at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) U-17 finals, scheduled to take place in Morocco next year.

The team’s first-choice goalkeeper, Haji Abdallah, was one of the stars of the tournament. Abdallah delivered a sensational performance throughout the competition and was deservedly voted Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

His heroics included saving two crucial penalties, which played a significant role in Tanzania’s journey to the title.

Another rising Tanzanian star, Luqman Mbalasalu, claimed the Top Scorer Award, tying with Ethiopia’s Dawit Kasaw Yirdaw at eight goals apiece.

Mbalasalu’s electrifying performance showcased his immense potential, marking him as one of the standout young talents to watch at next year’s continental showpiece.

Head coach Elieneza Nicolaus Nsangazelu added to Tanzania’s tally of accolades by being named Best Coach of the Tournament.

His tactical discipline, leadership, and ability to nurture young talent were evident as he guided his side through a challenging tournament featuring strong teams from nine other participating nations.

With these achievements, Tanzania finished the event with a remarkable four awards in total, underlining their dominance both on the pitch and in individual brilliance.

Uganda, who finished as runners-up after a valiant performance in the final, also walked away with honours. Their midfielder Owen Mukosa was named Best Player of the Tournament, a recognition of his creativity and influence throughout the competition.

Ethiopia, meanwhile, capped off their impressive run—where they secured the bronze medal by winning the Fair Play Award, a testament to their discipline and sportsmanship.

During the awards ceremony, the players were presented with their honours by Isayas Jira, President of the Ethiopia Football Federation and a Caf Executive Committee Member.