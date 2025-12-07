Dube’s late winner lifts Yanga to second in Mainland League race

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) maintained their unbeaten run in the Mainland Premier League after securing a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Coastal Union at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma today, December 7, 2025.The decisive moment came in the 87th minute when Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube rose to head home a well-delivered cross from Kenyan midfielder Duke Abuya, sealing the victory for the Jangwani giants.The goal continued Dube’s fine scoring form and further strengthened Yanga’s push toward the top of the standings.The winning strike stemmed from a brilliantly coordinated move that showcased Yanga’s growing fluency in attack.Lassine Kouma initiated the play with a precise pass to Pacome Zouzoua, who immediately released Abuya on the right flank.Abuya lifted the ball perfectly into the box, finding Dube in a dangerous position, and the forward guided his header into the far corner with confidence.It was a moment that underlined Dube’s rising influence and the growing trust placed in him by the technical bench.The goal also extended Dube’s scoring streak, coming just three days after he netted in Yanga’s 2-0 win against Fountain Gate on December 4 at the KMC Complex in Dar es Salaam.His timely form has arrived when the club is eager to reassert its dominance and stay within touching distance of the league summit.The latest victory lifts Yanga to 16 points, moving them from third to second place and pushing Pamba Jiji down the standings.They now trail league leaders JKT Tanzania by just one point, although the army side has played 10 matches compared to Yanga’s six—giving the champions a significant advantage with four matches in hand.Yanga remain unbeaten this season, having recorded five wins and one draw in their six league fixtures. They are one of only two sides yet to suffer defeat, the other being Azam FC.The match also marked Yanga’s fourth consecutive league victory under Portuguese head coach Pedro Gonçalves, who has revitalised the squad since taking charge.Across all competitions, Gonçalves has now overseen six matches, winning five and drawing one, including a win and a draw in the CAF Champions League.With the Mainland Premier League now set to pause for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, Yanga head into the break in strong form, buoyed by confidence, consistency, and the exceptional scoring run of Prince Dube, whose goals continue to push the champions ever closer to the top spot.