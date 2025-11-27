Delayed referrals fuel infertility burden as IVF success grows

Dar es Salaam. Health experts are calling for quicker referral pathways for patients with infertility challenges, and emphasizing the need to increase the number of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) specialists to pursue advanced training, as well as offering holistic support including psychological counselling and consistent communication to help couples cope with deep desperation and the burden of stigma due to infertility.

Speaking at a seminar to train gynecologists on the advanced technologies available for IVF treatment, the President of the Association of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians of Tanzania (AGOTA), Dr Sunday Dominico, said many couples lose valuable treatment time because they are kept for too long at lower-level facilities that lack the capacity to manage complex reproductive issues, citing that early referral to specialized centres is essential in preventing conditions from worsening and reducing the emotional and financial strain on families.

The seminar, organized by NuLife Advanced Fertility Centre and AGOTA, gave an opportunity for gynecologists to interact and share knowledge to strengthen the country’s infertility care, noting that advanced reproductive technologies such as IVF are now available locally with high success rates.

“It is important to help couples cope with deep desperation and the burden of stigma. Many families seeking fertility treatment, they note, have endured intense social pressure, making compassionate, informed care a critical part of Tanzania’s reproductive health response,” said Dr Dominico.

Speaking at the seminar, the world-renowned IVF specialist Dr Nayana Patel said NuLife services in Tanzania are transforming the country’s reproductive health landscape, offering both basic and advanced IVF technologies that previously forced couples to seek treatment abroad, as these services have positioned Tanzania to become a medical tourism hub provided that awareness, training and adoption of advanced reproductive techniques continue to grow.





The world-renowned IVF specialist Dr Nayana Patel





She emphasized the need for early education on reproductive health, beginning from schools and universities. Many young women are unaware that egg quality declines as they approach the age of 40.

“As you produce children, you can also face challenges that prevent you from conceiving again. When will that happen? These are the conversations young people should be having early.

Educating both male and female students, as well as those with family histories of fertility complications, is seen as a key step toward reducing infertility rates.

She said smoking and infection rates—particularly sexually transmitted and terminal infections—remain major contributors to infertility among men and women.

High rates of tubal blockages following miscarriages or deliveries further increase cases of secondary infertility, which occur in Africa more frequently than in many other regions.

Fibroids remain a major concern, especially among African women. Specialists recommend early detection and laparoscopic surgery, which provides better reproductive outcomes compared to open procedures.

She encouraged women to consider having children earlier, as fibroid risk increases with age.

“Tanzania is progressing well and moving in the right direction. Although some African countries may have advanced regulatory guidelines at a faster pace, Tanzania has the potential to surpass its neighbors by strengthening training for gynecologists and expanding awareness of available innovations,” said Dr Patel.

The IVF Specialist and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Medical Director at NuLife, Dr Madhav Hirani, said the centre has reported a steady rise in couples seeking fertility care, with hundreds of patients attended annually.

The clinic has achieved more than 500 pregnancies in the past five years, a milestone attributed to improved service uptake and expanding expertise.

“The numbers have been growing consistently each year as more families gain awareness and seek timely medical intervention,” the doctor said.

The centre also reports an average success rate of 65 per cent, placing it among the leading fertility providers in the country. The doctor noted that the trend reflects both early referrals and growing confidence in local IVF and fertility services.

“Our outcomes show that success is possible when patients come early and receive the right treatment,” he added, emphasizing that timely intervention significantly improves the chances of conception.

NuLife Services Tanzania has also invested in advanced reproductive technologies that are widening treatment options and boosting success rates.

He highlighted several innovations, including Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), a fertilisation method that directly improves the probability of egg–sperm fusion.

The centre further uses rejuvenation techniques such as platelet-rich plasma and exosomes, as well as pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) to enhance outcomes.