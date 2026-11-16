Filbert Bayi Schools to invest more in sports to nurture talent

Dar es Salaam. Former Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) Vice-President Henry Tandau has stressed the importance of instilling discipline, self-confidence and responsible use of technology in children to prepare them to overcome life's challenges, identifying sports as one of the key areas that should be prioritised in their development.

Tandau made the remarks during a graduation ceremony for Pre-Unit pupils at Filbert Bayi Schools, held at the institution's Kibaha campus in Coast Region.

He said children completing pre-primary education and preparing to join Standard One needed continued guidance to develop strong foundations that would help them achieve their future goals, including discipline, respect and the responsible use of technology.

He urged the graduates to remain confident as they embarked on their educational journey, respect their parents and teachers, and give priority to both academic studies and sports.

Meanwhile, Filbert Bayi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Filbert Bayi Institutions and Schools, said the board would continue investing in sports infrastructure, classrooms and well-trained teachers to strengthen education and nurture students' talents.

He said the institution was committed to providing quality education that develops academic competence and good moral values, from pre-primary through to secondary school.

“We will continue improving the learning environment by investing in quality classrooms, proper sports facilities and well-trained teachers,” Bayi said.

He added that the institution's mission went beyond classroom education, emphasising the need to build a family of students equipped with discipline, love and strong foundations for life.

On the contribution of teachers, Bayi said educating young children required patience and love, commending pre-primary teachers for nurturing pupils and developing their basic reading, writing and numeracy skills.

Earlier, Filbert Bayi Institutions and Schools Executive Director Elizabeth Mjema said pupils had been participating in various sporting activities through sports festivals and regular talent development sessions at the Kimara and Kibaha campuses.

She said the schools regarded sports as an essential part of students' upbringing and development, noting that physical activities helped promote good health and discipline.

“Education is the key to life, but sports promote health and discipline,” she said.

Giving an update on the schools' progress, Mjema said more than 95 per cent of pre-primary pupils had demonstrated satisfactory mastery of various foundational skills, including recognising letters, numbers and colours, as well as developing basic proficiency in English and Kiswahili.

She also urged parents to maintain close cooperation with teachers in raising their children, advising them to set aside at least 15 minutes every day to support their children's learning at home.