JustFit extends football backing to Championship

Dar es Salaam. JustFit Sports Gear is expanding its involvement in Tanzanian football after extending its sponsorship activities to the Mainland Championship Division, strengthening its commitment to supporting the game beyond the top flight.

The development marks another step in the company's growing investment in domestic football, having already established a partnership supporting the Tanzania Mainland Premier League through the provision of official match balls and referees' kits.

Speaking to The Citizen, JustFit Sports Gear managing director Salim Salim said the company had reached a mutual understanding with the Championship Division's organisers, although both parties were still working towards formalising the partnership through an official contract.

"We have just started working together through a mutual agreement. We are now preparing the official contract, which will provide the framework for our partnership and define the areas of cooperation," said Salim.

He said extending the company's involvement to the Championship Division reflected its ambition to contribute to football development at different levels, noting that supporting lower-tier competitions was equally important in strengthening the country's football structure.

JustFit's latest move builds on its existing involvement in the Mainland Premier League, where its locally manufactured official match balls and specially designed referees' kits have become part of its contribution to the competition. The company also expanded its visibility in domestic football through its involvement in the 2025 Mapinduzi Cup, where it supported individual and team awards, match balls and referees' equipment.

The Tanzania Mainland Premier League and Championship Division both have NBC as their main sponsor, while JustFit's involvement focuses on supporting the competitions through sports equipment and related sponsorship initiatives. The expansion into the Championship Division is significant because the competition provides an important pathway for clubs seeking promotion to the top flight.

By extending its support beyond the Premier League, JustFit is seeking to contribute to the development of the wider football ecosystem, while creating opportunities for local sports manufacturing to gain greater recognition.