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Kangwana, Bacca, lift Yanga spirits as Nzengeli faces six-week lay-off

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) have been handed a double injury reprieve after Ibrahim Hamad ‘Bacca’ and Albert Kangwanda emerged from their international assignments with no immediate signs of serious damage, although the club must contend with the confirmed absence of attacking midfielder Maxi Nzengeli for at least six weeks.

The contrasting medical updates offer head coach Fadlu Davids some relief but underline the growing importance of squad depth as the Jangwani giants prepare for a demanding run of domestic and CAF Champions League fixtures.

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