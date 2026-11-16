Kangwana, Bacca, lift Yanga spirits as Nzengeli faces six-week lay-off

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) have been handed a double injury reprieve after Ibrahim Hamad ‘Bacca’ and Albert Kangwanda emerged from their international assignments with no immediate signs of serious damage, although the club must contend with the confirmed absence of attacking midfielder Maxi Nzengeli for at least six weeks.

The contrasting medical updates offer head coach Fadlu Davids some relief but underline the growing importance of squad depth as the Jangwani giants prepare for a demanding run of domestic and CAF Champions League fixtures.

Yanga team doctor Moses Etutu said preliminary reports on Bacca and Kangwanda were encouraging, with further medical examinations expected to establish the extent of their respective injuries and possible return dates.

Kangwanda sustained a muscle injury while representing Zambia in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on November 13.

The forward was forced off after experiencing muscular fatigue, but information received from Zambia's medical team suggested the problem was not serious.

“Kangwanda sustained a muscle injury due to fatigue. We do not expect it to be a major problem. According to the information from his team's doctors, it was a minor injury sustained during the match,” Etutu said.

Before leaving the pitch, Kangwanda had played a key role in Zambia's opening goal, providing the assist for Edward Chilufya's 65th-minute strike in the 1-1 draw. Burundi equalised through Jean Girumushiga in the 82nd minute.

Bacca's situation is also being monitored, following the defensive stalwart's injury in Taifa Stars' 3-1 defeat to Nigeria in an international encounter at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on November 13.

The defender was unable to continue and was replaced by Charles M'Mombwa in the 56th minute, prompting concerns over his availability for Yanga's upcoming assignments.

Etutu said the club would conduct a comprehensive assessment when Bacca joined the squad in Zanzibar, adding that Yanga's medical department would work closely with Taifa Stars' doctors.

“When Bacca arrives in Zanzibar, we will assess his condition. The positive thing is that he is travelling with the national team, so we will work together with Taifa Stars' medical team to establish the extent of the injury,” he said.

However, the encouraging news surrounding the two players is tempered by Nzengeli's injury, which has already ruled him out for six weeks.

The Congolese attacking midfielder sustained a knee injury and will undergo another medical assessment after the initial recovery period to determine whether further treatment, including surgery, will be necessary.

Any requirement for surgery could extend his absence, presenting another challenge for Davids as he works to maintain the team's attacking options.

Bacca's potential return would strengthen Yanga's defensive stability, while Kangwanda's pace and attacking threat offer an additional dimension going forward. Nzengeli's absence, however, leaves the coach with fewer options in the attacking midfield department.