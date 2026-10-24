African Champions League holders Sundowns knocked out by Wiliete

Pretoria. African Champions League holders Mamelodi Sundowns were eliminated in the second preliminary round on Friday after drawing 1-1 with Angola’s Wiliete at home, bowing out on the away goals rule.

The result ended Sundowns’ run of qualifying for the group stage in each of the previous 11 editions of the competition and sent Wiliete through to the group phase for the first time.

Sundowns took the lead in the 11th minute through Tashreeq Matthews in the second leg at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. The South African side held the advantage at half-time after the first leg in Angola had ended goalless.

However, Agostinho Cristóvão Paciência, popularly known as Mabululu, equalised for Wiliete in the 49th minute. Sundowns failed to find another goal before the final whistle, allowing the Angolan side to advance.

The elimination marks a setback for Sundowns, who last failed to reach the Champions League group stage in the 2014/15 season, when they were knocked out by TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo, losing 3-1 on aggregate.

Sundowns were not the only South African club to suffer a home exit on Friday.

Kaizer Chiefs were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 3-2 on penalties to Zambia’s Red Arrows at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Chiefs won the second leg 1-0 in regulation time, levelling the tie after Red Arrows had won the first leg by the same score in Zambia. The tie therefore went to a penalty shoot-out, in which Chiefs scored twice and missed three attempts, while Red Arrows converted three of their five kicks.