Azam face Egyptian test as Confederation Cup campaign begins

Dar es Salaam. Azam FC face a challenging examination of their continental ambitions when they take on Egypt’s ZED FC in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup at Cairo International Stadium today.

The Tanzanian side will be seeking a positive result away from home to strengthen their chances of reaching the group stage before the return leg in Tanzania on October 24.

Azam did not play in the first preliminary round after being among eight clubs exempted from the opening stage because of their CAF club rankings. The advantage, however, comes with the challenge of facing an opponent that has already gained competitive experience in this season’s tournament.

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ZED advanced after eliminating Djibouti’s ASAS Djibouti Télécom 5-1 on aggregate. They won the first leg 4-0 before drawing 1-1 in the return match, demonstrating their ability to score goals and manage a two-legged contest.

The Egyptian club are making their debut in African club competition after finishing runners-up in last season’s Egypt Cup. Their progress to this stage represents a significant milestone, and they will be eager to use home advantage to put Azam under pressure from the opening whistle.

Azam, meanwhile, travel to Cairo encouraged by their 2-0 away victory over Coastal Union in the Mainland Premier League on October 9. The result offered a timely confidence boost ahead of their continental assignment, although facing Egyptian opposition presents a different tactical challenge.

Coach Florent Ibenge will need his players to remain organised defensively while making the most of their attacking opportunities. Conceding early goals could complicate Azam’s mission, particularly with ZED having scored five times across their two opening-round matches.

The Tanzanian outfit can also draw encouragement from their experience in last season’s Confederation Cup group stage, where they faced Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club, DR Congo’s AS Maniema Union and Kenya’s Nairobi United. That exposure should help them handle the pressure of continental football and the demands of a two-legged knockout tie.

The return match on October 24 will give the Tanzanian side an opportunity to finish the job before their home supporters. However, they must first contain ZED’s attacking threat and demonstrate the discipline required to compete against a side playing on familiar territory.