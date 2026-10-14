Azam begin African campaign with Egyptian challenge

Dar es Salaam. Azam FC left the country yesterday for Egypt, where they will face Zed FC in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup on Friday, seeking a positive result to strengthen their chances of reaching the group stage.

The Ice-cream markers will be eager to make a strong start to their continental campaign against Egyptian opposition, knowing that a favourable result away from home could put them in a better position ahead of the return leg in Tanzania on October 24.

The two-legged encounter presents an important test for Azam as they seek to establish themselves among Africa’s competitive club sides. Progression would also maintain the club’s ambitions of reaching the latter stages of a competition in which they featured in the group stage last season.

Azam head into the assignment encouraged by their latest Mainland Premier League performance, having beaten Coastal Union 2-0 away on October 9. The victory offered a timely boost ahead of their departure, although continental football presents a different challenge from domestic competition.

Coach Florent Ibenge will need his players to combine attacking efficiency with defensive discipline against a Zed FC side that will enjoy home advantage in the opening encounter.

The Tanzanian side will also be aware that their opponents have demonstrated their scoring ability in the competition. According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Zed defeated Asas Djibouti Telecom 4-0 in the first leg of their opening-round tie before advancing to the next stage.

That result underlines the challenge awaiting Azam, who must remain organised while taking advantage of opportunities to score valuable away goals.

Azam will look to draw on their experience from last season’s continental campaign, when they reached the Confederation Cup group stage and were drawn against Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club, DR Congo’s AS Maniema Union and Kenya’s Nairobi United.

That experience should provide useful lessons as the club seeks another successful African campaign, particularly in managing the pressure of two-legged knockout football.

The return fixture in Tanzania will give Azam an opportunity to settle the contest on home soil, but the immediate priority is to avoid giving ZED a significant advantage in Egypt.