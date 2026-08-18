Can Aziz Ki, Shalulile and Mngqithi take Yanga to the next level?

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) have dominated Tanzanian football over the past five seasons, collecting league titles and establishing themselves as the country's most consistent club. Yet despite their domestic success, the club's biggest ambition remains unfulfilled: becoming a genuine force in the CAF Champions League.

That ambition explains why the return of Stephane Aziz Ki, the arrival of prolific striker Peter Shalulile and the appointment of South African coach Manqoba Mngqithi have generated enormous excitement among Yanga supporters ahead of the 2026/2027 season.

The three men bring experience, quality and a winning mentality. However, they also face immense pressure to deliver where previous Yanga squads have fallen short.

For Aziz Ki, the move represents a homecoming

The Burkina Faso international remains one of the most influential foreign players ever to wear Yanga colours.

During his previous spell, he established himself as the team's creative heartbeat, scoring crucial goals and providing assists in domestic and continental competitions.

His departure left a significant gap in Yanga's attacking structure. While the club continued to win trophies, many supporters felt the side lacked the same creativity and ability to unlock stubborn defences in decisive matches.

Now back after a season away, Aziz Ki returns as a more experienced player and a proven performer on the African stage. His vision, ability to operate between the lines and knack for scoring from midfield could provide the spark Yanga need in high pressure CAF Champions League encounters.

Yet expectations will be high. Fans will expect him not only to recreate his previous form but also to elevate the team to another level.

If Aziz Ki provides creativity, Shalulile brings goals

The Namibian striker arrives in Tanzania after one of the most successful careers in South African football. During six years at Mamelodi Sundowns, he scored 136 goals in all competitions, won multiple league titles and helped the club conquer Africa. He also netted 20 goals in the CAF Champions League, underlining his pedigree at the highest level.

His signing sends a strong message that Yanga are serious about challenging beyond Tanzania. For several seasons, Yanga have created opportunities in continental football but often lacked the ruthless finishing needed to punish elite opponents. Shalulile's movement, work rate and clinical finishing could solve that problem. His experience of winning trophies and handling pressure at Sundowns may also prove invaluable inside the dressing room.

Perhaps equally important is his reunion with Mngqithi, the coach who helped shape some of the most successful years of his career. Their existing understanding could accelerate his adaptation to Tanzanian football.

At the centre of the project stands Mngqithi himself

The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician was not hired simply to win the Mainland Premier League. Yanga have already demonstrated their ability to dominate domestically. The club's leadership has made it clear that the bigger objective is progress in the CAF Champions League.

Mngqithi arrives with extensive continental experience and a reputation for tactical discipline, squad management and attacking football. More importantly, he understands what is required to compete against Africa's elite clubs. His decision to join Yanga was influenced by the opportunity to return to the CAF Champions League environment.

However, success will not depend solely on the coach, Aziz Ki or Shalulile

New signings must settle quickly. The squad must develop chemistry. The defence must improve against high level opposition. The team must also learn how to manage difficult away matches in North, West and Southern Africa, where many East African clubs traditionally struggle.

Domestically, Yanga remain favourites for both the Mainland Premier League and the CRDB Bank Federation Cup. The bigger test, however, lies beyond Tanzania's borders.

To become a serious contender in the CAF Champions League, Yanga must move from being participants to genuine challengers. That requires consistency, tactical maturity and the ability to win decisive matches against Africa's best clubs.

Aziz Ki's creativity, Shalulile's goals and Mngqithi's experience provide the ingredients for success. Whether they can transform those qualities into continental glory will be one of the defining stories of Yanga's season.