Aziz Ki returns to Yanga with six-title ambition

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Aziz Ki, 30, returned to Yanga during a colourful unveiling ceremony at KMC Stadium in Dar es Salaam, where thousands of supporters turned up after paying an entrance fee of only Sh2,000.

The club had teased fans with the promise of unveiling an “X-factor” player, before Aziz Ki emerged dramatically after the stadium lights were switched off. When the lights came back on, he was seen on a special stage alongside Yanga president Engineer Hersi Said.

Dressed in Yanga's new green kit, Aziz Ki was welcomed with fireworks as the club officially confirmed his return.

The Burkina Faso international joined Yanga in 2022 from Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas and quickly established himself as one of the most influential attacking midfielders in the Mainland Premier League.

His three-season spell at Jangwani was highly productive. According to records, Aziz Ki made 114 appearances, scoring 52 goals and providing 32 assists before leaving the club in 2025. He also helped Yanga win nine trophies, including two league titles.

His standout individual campaign came in the 2023/2024 season when he scored 21 league goals to win the Golden Boot. He was also named the league's Most Valuable Player and Best Midfielder, underlining his importance to Yanga's domestic dominance.

Aziz Ki left Tanzania in June 2025 after agreeing a move to Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club. However, his spell in Casablanca proved brief, with limited opportunities, including only a handful of minutes during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

In January 2026, Wydad transferred him to Libyan side Al Ittihad Tripoli in a deal reported at between $400,000 and $500,000.

Yanga subsequently negotiated his return, reportedly paying $450,000 for his services. The club has handed him a two-year contract, according to the details provided during his unveiling.

His return gives coach Manqoba Mngqithi another experienced creative option as Yanga target continued domestic dominance and success in continental football.

Speaking after his unveiling, Aziz Ki said he was delighted to be back at a club where he enjoyed some of the best football of his career.

He promised to give his best and work with his teammates to help Yanga achieve their ambitions, including winning a sixth consecutive Mainland Premier League title.

“I am very happy to be back. I promise to give my best for the club and work hard with my teammates so that we can win the title for the sixth time,” Aziz Ki said.