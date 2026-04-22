Chelsea sack head coach Rosenior after just three months into his tenure

London. Chelsea have sacked head coach Liam Rosenior after just three months in charge, following a dramatic collapse in form that has left their season in jeopardy and their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread.

Rosenior’s dismissal was confirmed on Wednesday, a day after Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, a result that extended their losing run in the Premier League to five matches without scoring and marked seven defeats in their last eight games across all competitions.

The club has also endured its worst goalscoring drought in more than a century, underlining the scale of their attacking decline.

The defeat at the Amex Stadium saw Brighton leapfrog Chelsea into sixth place in the table, leaving the London club seventh and seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool FC, who also have a game in hand.

With qualification for the UEFA Champions League now appearing increasingly unlikely, Chelsea’s hierarchy moved swiftly to change leadership ahead of a critical FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United.

In a statement, the club said: “Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior.” It added that the decision was made after performances “fell below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season.”

The club also thanked Rosenior and his backroom staff for their efforts, stressing that the decision was not taken lightly but was driven by the need to protect what remains of a faltering campaign.

Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca in January, leaves Stamford Bridge after a turbulent and short-lived spell that ultimately failed to stabilise the team.

His appointment had initially been viewed as a fresh start for a squad undergoing transition, but results quickly deteriorated as Chelsea struggled for consistency, goals and confidence.

Across all competitions, Chelsea won just a handful of matches under his leadership, with their attacking output collapsing in recent weeks.

The team failed to register a shot on target in key phases of matches and were repeatedly punished for defensive lapses and lack of intensity.

The 3-0 defeat to Brighton proved to be the final turning point. Goals from Ferdi Kadioglu, Jack Hinshelwood and Danny Welbeck exposed Chelsea’s fragility, while frustration among travelling supporters grew louder as the game progressed.

The result not only widened the gap to the top five but also raised further questions about the direction of the club.

Rosenior’s tenure, lasting less than four months, makes him one of the shortest-serving head coaches in Chelsea’s recent history.

His departure also continues a pattern of managerial instability under the club’s current ownership structure, led by co-owner Behdad Eghbali.





Since the takeover era began, Chelsea have now parted company with multiple head coaches in rapid succession, reflecting a cycle of frequent changes aimed at reversing underperformance but often resulting in further instability.

Rosenior becomes the latest name added to that list, as pressure mounts on the club’s long-term sporting strategy.

Chelsea have appointed Calum McFarlane as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. He will take charge immediately, beginning with Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Leeds United at Wembley, a match now viewed as crucial to salvaging some success from a deeply disappointing campaign.

Club officials are understood not to have begun the formal process of identifying a permanent replacement, with a full-time appointment expected in the summer.

The immediate focus, however, is on stabilising performances and restoring confidence within a squad that has struggled under successive managerial changes.

Despite heavy investment in recent transfer windows and significant squad rebuilding, Chelsea’s season has been defined by inconsistency, lack of cohesion and underwhelming results.

Their inability to score in five consecutive league matches has become a symbol of their wider struggles, raising questions about recruitment, tactical identity and leadership.

For now, McFarlane faces the task of steadying a side in crisis, with the FA Cup offering the only realistic chance of silverware.