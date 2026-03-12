Yanga aim to widen gap at top in Tanzania Prisons showdown

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans S.C. (Yanga) will be aiming to stretch their lead at the top of the Tanzania Mainland Premier League when they face Tanzania Prisons in a crucial clash tonight.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm at the Jamhuri Stadium and is expected to be a competitive contest despite the two sides sitting at opposite ends of the league table. Yanga currently lead the standings with 32 points collected from 12 matches, demonstrating impressive consistency in their title defence campaign.

On the other hand, Tanzania Prisons sit 15th with 13 points after playing 15 matches and are battling to climb away from the relegation danger zone. A victory for the Jangwani Street giants would further strengthen their grip on the top position and widen the gap between them and their closest challengers in the league race.

So far this season, Yanga have displayed dominant form, winning 10 of their 12 matches while recording two draws and remaining unbeaten. Their attacking strength has also been evident, as they have scored 30 goals — the highest tally in the league — while conceding only two, making them the most balanced side in both attack and defence.

The team’s impressive defensive record has been a key factor in their success, with opponents struggling to break down their well-organised backline throughout the season.

Despite their struggles in the standings, Tanzania Prisons will head into the match determined to cause an upset. The Mbeya-based side are desperate for points as they attempt to avoid dropping deeper into the relegation battle. From the 15 matches they have played so far, the team has recorded three victories, eight draws and four defeats. They have scored eight goals while conceding 16, highlighting some of the challenges they have faced both offensively and defensively.

Yanga head coach Pedro Goncalves admitted that the encounter will not be easy, noting that teams fighting to escape the bottom of the table often pose serious challenges.

“My players are in top morale ahead of the match. They understand how strong the opponent can be and how important this game is for us,” said Goncalves.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Prisons head coach Shadrack Nsajigwa said his players are ready to fight for maximum points as they aim to improve their position in the league table.

According to Nsajigwa, the players have prepared well and understand the importance of the match in their effort to move away from the relegation zone.