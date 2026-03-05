Dube, Okello and Mudathir inspire Yanga to victory over Singida

Dar es Salaam. Defending Mainland Premier League champions Young Africans (Yanga) extended their impressive unbeaten run today after securing a commanding 3–0 victory over Singida Black Stars in a thrilling match played at Airtel Stadium.

The Jangwani Street giants opened the scoring in the 39th minute when Prince Dube finished calmly after receiving a well weighted pass from Maxi Nzengeli.

Yanga doubled their advantage just before halftime when Allan Okello converted from the penalty spot in the 45th minute after Singida defender Morice Chukwu fouled Dube inside the box.

The visitors continued their dominance in the second half, and Mudathir Yahya sealed the victory in the 55th minute with Yanga’s third goal of the afternoon.

The win helped Yanga strengthen their position at the top of the Tanzania Mainland Premier League table with 32 points from 12 matches. They now lead second placed JKT Tanzania F.C. by four points and hold an eight point advantage over their traditional rivals Simba S.C., who sit third.

The victory also means Yanga have now gone 32 league matches without defeat. Their last loss in the league came on November 7, 2024, when they suffered a 3–1 defeat against Tabora United F.C. at Azam Complex Stadium.

Since that setback, Yanga have played 32 matches, winning 29 and drawing three. During that remarkable run, the team has scored 99 goals while conceding only eight.

Before this encounter, Yanga and Singida Black Stars last met during the official opening of Airtel Stadium on March 24, 2025. That friendly match ended 1–1 but was abandoned in the 57th minute due to heavy rain.

Yanga have also maintained a strong record against Singida. In their previous league meeting on February 17, 2025, Yanga secured a 2–1 victory courtesy of goals from Clement Mzize in the 14th minute and Dube in the 43rd minute.

In that match, former Singida striker Jonathan Sowah, who now plays for Simba this season, scored the hosts’ only goal and remains the last Singida player to score against Yanga in the league during the 2024–2025 season.

With the latest win, Yanga remain firmly at the top of the league standings with 32 points from 12 matches, while Singida Black Stars occupy ninth place with 19 points.

In another league match, Azam F.C. were held to a goalless draw by Tanzania Prisons F.C. at Sokoine Stadium.

The stalemate marked Azam’s second consecutive draw following their 2–2 result against Pamba Jiji F.C. on March 2, 2026, at CCM Kirumba Stadium.