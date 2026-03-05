Who will succeed Ruto as the next EAC chair?

Arusha. Heads of State from the eight East African Community (EAC) Partner States are set to gather in Arusha this Saturday for the 25th Ordinary Summit at the Arusha International Conference Centre (AICC).

A key agenda is the election of a new EAC Chairperson, who will serve a one-year term. Current Chair President William Ruto of Kenya will hand over to a successor, with eligible voters including Presidents Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan, Félix Tshisekedi of DR Congo and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia.

EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva said the chairmanship rotates among member states to ensure equity and is decided by consensus.

Since 2012, the chairmanship has rotated across the bloc: Museveni (Uganda) 2012–2013 and 2017–2019; Kenyatta (Kenya) 2013–2015 and 2021–2022; Magufuli (Tanzania) 2015–2017; Kagame (Rwanda) 2019–2021; Ndayishimiye (Burundi) 2022–2023; Kiir (South Sudan) 2023–2024; and Ruto (Kenya) 2024.

Analysts say Tanzania, which last held the position in 2017, is a strong contender. “Tanzania, Somalia and DR Congo are all eligible,” said political commentator Marc Nkwame. “DR Congo and Somalia are recent members with limited leadership experience, favouring Tanzania as the frontrunner.”

Political analyst Abel Mtupwa added: “Nine years have passed since Tanzania last chaired, making it timely for the baton to return.”

The summit, themed “Deepening Integration for the Improved Lives of EAC Citizens,” will also see Secretaries-General and ambassadors in attendance. Among planned initiatives is a regional customs bond system, which will replace multiple national guarantees with a single, streamlined mechanism, reducing costs and border delays.

The meeting will formally launch the EAC Seventh Development Strategy (2026/27–2030/31), outlining five-year priorities for regional integration and socio-economic transformation.

Other agenda items include reviewing the Council of Ministers’ report, implementing directives on sustainable budget financing, appointing a new Secretary General, nominating judges for the East African Court, confirming Deputy Secretary General appointments, selecting leaders of the EAC Competition Commission, and approving legislation passed by the East African Legislative Assembly.

“The summit’s outcomes are expected to reinforce policy equity among member states and accelerate key regional programmes,” Nduva said.