







Dar es Salaam. South African tactician Fadlu Davids returns to the Mainland Tanzania Premier League after 17 months, but this time carrying the responsibility of defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) as they face Polisi Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi on November 20,2026 from 4pm.

Related Football Fadlu targets African powerhouse status for Yanga

Fadlu is no stranger to Tanzanian football, having coached Simba during the 2024/2025 season before moving to Morocco, where he joined Raja Casablanca.

His return adds an intriguing dimension to the rivalry, as the coach who once fought against Yanga's dominance now finds himself tasked with preserving it.

The timing is significant. Yanga have 25 points from 10 matches, five behind unbeaten leaders Simba, who have won all their games to collect 30 points.

While the gap is manageable at this stage, Simba's relentless consistency means Yanga cannot afford further slip-ups if they are to remain genuine title contenders. Interestingly, the statistics show Yanga are not far behind in overall performance.

Both rivals have scored 23 goals, but Yanga have conceded five against Simba's six, giving the Jangwani outfit a better goal difference of plus 18. The difference has therefore been more about converting performances into maximum points than attacking firepower.

Fadlu's immediate challenge is to maintain the momentum generated under interim coach Simon Dladla, who guided Yanga to victories over Mashujaa and Kagera Sugar before the South African took over. A tactical overhaul could be tempting, but preserving the team's confidence while gradually introducing his philosophy may be more important.

Polisi, however, offer a potentially difficult examination. They sit sixth with 15 points from 11 matches, having scored 13 goals and conceded 12. Their position suggests a competitive side capable of troubling bigger opponents, particularly on home turf.

Coach Mbwana Makata has previously highlighted finishing and defensive organisation as areas requiring improvement. Against Yanga, Polisi must turn limited opportunities into goals while preventing the champions from controlling possession and dictating tempo.

Fadlu’s Simba record last season was impressive, with 25 wins, three draws and two defeats in 30 league matches. However, no verified league meetings against Polisi during his Simba tenure are established, making Friday a fresh tactical challenge rather than a continuation of a personal rivalry.

The other fixtures are Namungo versus Mbeya City and Azam against Singida Black Stars, with Azam seeking to strengthen their third-place position on 23 points.