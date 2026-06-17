Goal machines Messi, Haaland and Mbappe give their teams perfect starts

Los Angeles. Superstars lit up Tuesday's World Cup matches, with football great Lionel Messi of Argentina, Norway's Erling Haaland and France's Kylian Mbappe all among the goals.
From Messi's hat-trick against Algeria and Haaland's double against Iraq to Mbappe's brace versus Senegal, Tuesday's matches offered some comfort to those backing the favourites.
Messi is in the twilight of his career after moving to Major League Soccer in 2023, Haaland endured a dip in form midway through the Premier League season, and Mbappe suffered a slump during the second half of his La Liga campaign.