Inglewood. Iran twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with New Zealand in an exciting World Cup clash ​at Los Angeles Stadium on Monday, as protests against Tehran's government and a tentative agreement to end the US-Iran war formed a charged backdrop to ‌the match.

New Zealand took an early lead when Elijah Just volleyed home from inside the box after being set up by Chris Wood.

The goal was celebrated by some fans critical of the Iranian government, many of whom carried Iran's pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flag. Some also booed Iran's national anthem before kickoff.

But most of the crowd of more than 70,000 appeared firmly behind Team Melli, chanting "Ir-ran! Ir-ran!" and erupting when ​Ramin Rezaeian equalised shortly after the half-hour mark.

Rezaeian, one of several Iran players who had not played club football since February after the domestic league was suspended ​amid U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, reacted quickest to a shot blocked by a defender and poked the ball past the advancing goalkeeper.

Wood ⁠and Just combined again early in the second half, the New Zealand captain sliding a precise pass into the 26-year-old forward's path before Just hammered home to restore the All ​Whites' lead.

Iran responded 10 minutes later with a super goal from Mohammad Mohebbi, who headed Rezaeian's perfect cross in off the far post to make it 2-2.

Iran created better chances ​leading up to the final whistle but were unable to find a winner as the sun set over Southern California.

"I love my mom and dad. They always pray for me in difficult times, so this is for them," Rezaeian said.

"And also for my people in Iran."

Group g all square

The stalemate means all the teams in Group G have one point after Belgium drew 1-1 with Egypt earlier on Monday.

New Zealand, ​making their third appearance at the finals, remain without a win at a World Cup after seven matches. Iran are looking to reach the knockout round for the first time.

"We're ​disappointed to not win," New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley said.

"When you're leading twice in a game you come away with that what if. We were probably as close as we've ever been to ‌winning a ⁠game at the World Cup and we couldn't quite do that today.

"But we're in the World Cup, we didn't lose, we stayed in the game, scored goals and created chances, so it was a really strong performance I'm really proud of."

Protesters call out iranian government

The match laid bare divisions among Iranian American fans, many of whom said they felt torn between pride at seeing Iran on the sport's biggest stage, anger over Tehran's crackdown on protesters and concern over Washington's bombing campaign.

Los Angeles is home to the world's largest Iranian diaspora and ​before kickoff, about 300 to 500 protesters gathered ​outside the stadium, waving anti-government signs and ⁠flags.

Some Iranian Americans said attending the match would imply support for Iran's government, while others said they wanted to set politics aside and support the players.

Ahead of the tournament, Iran moved their base camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, where they have been warmly received ​by the locals. But the change means the squad has to travel internationally for all three of their group matches.

Iran coach Amir ​Ghalenoei said his team ⁠were being forced to fly back to Mexico on Monday night and complained that the head of their federation, as well as members of the coaching and management teams, were unable to make the trip after being denied visas into the United States.

"I think perhaps our team is the most oppressed one in the World Cup," he said through a translator.

However, he pleased by ⁠how the ​team were received by the fans.

"I think it was a very good atmosphere," he said.

"It was very positive, ​I was very happy with the supporters and the fans who were supporting the Iranian players. I think that was a very great achievement."