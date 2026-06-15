Lawmakers question economic returns from Tanzania’s rail investments

Dar es Salaam. Members of Parliament have expressed concern that Tanzania is yet to fully reap the economic benefits of its expanding railway network, citing persistent challenges in freight transportation despite significant public investment in rail infrastructure.

Presenting the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Budget, committee chairman Mashimba Ndaki said lawmakers were concerned that the country continues to underutilise its rail system for cargo transportation.

The MPs noted that Tanzania has invested heavily in railway infrastructure, including about 2,561 kilometres of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), 2,707 kilometres of the Meter Gauge Railway (MGR), and the 1,860.5-kilometre Tazara line. However, they said the country has not yet fully maximised the network’s potential, particularly in freight movement.

“Despite the existence of this railway network, the nation has not been able to maximise its benefits, especially in cargo transportation,” Mr Ndaki told Parliament on behalf of the committee.

The lawmakers identified several constraints, including inefficiencies in freight services operated by the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC), limited investment in locomotives, wagons and cargo-handling equipment, and a continued emphasis on passenger transport over freight services.

They also pointed to delays in completing some sections of the SGR, attributing them to financing constraints and delayed disbursement of funds from the Railway Fund.

According to the committee, rail transport remains central to economic development due to its capacity to move large volumes of cargo at lower cost compared with road transport. MPs urged the government to address operational and investment bottlenecks to maximise returns from the country’s substantial rail investments.

The committee further called for increased private sector participation in railway development and operations, saying public-private partnerships could help accelerate investment and improve efficiency in the sector.