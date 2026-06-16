Tanzania to host 16th East African Parliamentary Games in January 2027

Arusha. Tanzania has been selected to host the 16th East African Parliamentary Games, which will take place in Arusha in January 2027 following a decision by Speakers of Parliament from the eight member states of the East African Community (EAC).

The decision was reached during the 12th Extraordinary Meeting of the Bureau of Speakers held in Arusha to discuss preparations for the regional sporting event, which brings together legislators and parliamentary staff from across East Africa.

The games were initially scheduled to be hosted by Somalia in 2026. However, Somalia formally requested to step aside due to ongoing political processes in the country, prompting the Bureau of Speakers to seek an alternative host.

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The East African Parliamentary Games are held annually on a rotational basis among EAC member states and feature a range of sporting disciplines, including football, netball, basketball, volleyball, athletics, tug-of-war and golf.

Speaking during the meeting, Speaker of the Senate of Kenya and Chairperson of the Bureau of Speakers, Amason Kingi, said the extraordinary session was convened after Somalia was unable to host the 21st Ordinary Meeting of the Parliamentary Games that had been planned for May 2026.

He urged Tanzania's Parliament to begin preparations for the event, describing the games as an important platform for strengthening regional integration and cooperation.

"These games have become much more than a sporting competition. They are a symbol of unity, solidarity and friendship among the parliaments of East Africa," Kingi said.

"They reflect the commitment of our legislatures to deepen regional integration and strengthen the bonds that unite the people of the East African Community."

During the discussions, Tanzania's Deputy Speaker, Daniel Sillo, expressed reservations about hosting the event in 2026 due to an already packed parliamentary calendar.

He noted that Tanzania is scheduled to host several major regional and international events, including the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and meetings of the Great Lakes Parliamentary Forum.

"Traditionally, these games are held in December, but Tanzania will be occupied with a number of important parliamentary engagements during that period," Sillo said.

"We therefore requested that another member state willing and ready to host the games this year be considered."

However, Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Joseph Ntakirutimana, proposed postponing the tournament by one month if no other member state was prepared to host it.

Ntakirutimana said the games play a crucial role in promoting friendship, cultural exchange, solidarity and regional integration among parliamentarians and parliamentary staff across the region.

"These games cannot simply be abandoned because of scheduling challenges. Their contribution to regional cohesion is too important," he said.

Following the proposal, Tanzania agreed to host the event under the revised timetable.

Announcing the final decision, Kingi confirmed that the 16th East African Parliamentary Games will be held in January 2027 in Arusha and will be jointly organised by the East African Legislative Assembly and the Parliament of Tanzania, with support from EAC member states and the EAC Secretariat.