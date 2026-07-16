Kasali wins Barker’s trust as Simba decide to drop Camara

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC head coach Steve Barker has decided to retain Niger international goalkeeper Jibril Kassali as part of his plans for the 2026/27 season, while Moussa Camara is set to leave the club as the Wekundu wa Msimbazi continue reshaping their squad.

Sources within the club have revealed that Barker has been impressed by Kassali’s performances, discipline and attitude since joining Simba, prompting the technical bench to recommend that the goalkeeper remains part of the team’s long-term plans.

Kassali joined Simba during the January transfer window and quickly established himself as one of the club’s trusted goalkeepers. His consistency between the posts is believed to have convinced Barker that there is no need to bring in another experienced goalkeeper at this stage.

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The Niger international is expected to sign a new deal with the club, extending his stay at the club as the technical bench looks to maintain stability in the goalkeeping department.

During the recently concluded NBC Premier League season, Kassali recorded 16 clean sheets, finishing behind Young Africans goalkeeper Djigui Diarra, who led the category with 18 shutouts.

“Barker believes Kassali still has a lot to offer. His performances, professionalism and ability to compete at a high level are among the reasons the coach wants him to remain with the team,” a source close to the club told The Citizen.

With Kassali retained, Simba’s goalkeeping options for the new season will include Yakoub Suleiman and Hussein Abel, meaning the club will currently enter the pre-season programme with three goalkeepers.

However, The Citizen understands that Simba are still monitoring the market and could add another goalkeeper before the closure of the transfer window.

Reports indicate that the club’s recruitment team has identified goalkeepers from Pamba Jiji FC and TRA United as possible targets.

Should Simba complete the signing of another goalkeeper, Hussein Abel could be the player affected as the club seeks to maintain a competitive squad with limited numbers in each position.

The decision to keep Kassali comes as Barker continues evaluating his squad ahead of a demanding 2026/27 campaign, where Simba will compete in domestic competitions and continental assignments.

The South African coach is expected to make further decisions on several players as the club intensifies preparations aimed at building a squad capable of challenging for major honours.