Oura going nowhere as Simba rule out exit rumours

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC have moved to dismiss reports linking attacking midfielder Anicet Oura with a move away from the club, insisting the Ivorian remains part of their plans ahead of the 2026/2027 season.

Simba team information officer Ahmed Ally told The Citizen that the club has not received any official offer from foreign clubs seeking the services of the talented midfielder.

Ally said Oura is still a Simba player and that any decision regarding his future would only be considered if a formal approach is submitted through the club’s official channels.

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“There is no offer from any club abroad that has been submitted to Simba for Anicet Oura. He is still our player and remains in the plans of the technical bench,” Ally said.

The clarification comes amid speculation that Oura could leave the team following an impressive debut season in Tanzania, where he quickly established himself as one of the most influential attacking players in the squad.

Oura joined Simba at the start of the 2025/2026 season and made an immediate impact, becoming a key figure in the team’s attacking department with his creativity, movement and ability to unlock opposition defenses.

The Ivorian played a major role in Simba’s campaign across domestic and continental competitions, providing goals and assists while operating mainly as an attacking midfielder behind the forwards.

His performances helped the club remain competitive in the NBC Premier League and continental assignments.

His ability to play in multiple attacking positions has also increased his value, with the 25-year-old capable of featuring as a central attacking midfielder, winger or supporting striker.

Before joining Simba, Oura gained experience in Ivory Coast and other African leagues, building a reputation as a technically gifted player with strong dribbling skills, vision and an eye for goal.

His performances have made him one of the most admired foreign players in the Tanzanian top flight, attracting attention from football followers and fuelling speculation about possible interest from clubs outside the country.

However, Simba have maintained that no negotiations are underway and that the club is focused on retaining key players as head coach Steve Barker prepares a squad capable of challenging for major honours in the new season.

The team head coach Steve Barker is expected to rely heavily on Oura as he shapes his attacking options ahead of a demanding campaign that will include domestic competitions and CAF assignments.