League schedule under review amid mounting Ebola concerns

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has moved to calm fears over possible disruption to the Mainland Premier League following the cancellation of Taifa Stars' international friendly matches due to Ebola-related restrictions.

The development comes as authorities in several countries intensify measures to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus, a situation that has already begun affecting sporting activities across different parts of Africa.

Tanzania's national football team, Taifa Stars, was forced to cancel two friendly matches against Uganda and Rwanda that had been scheduled to take place in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The cancellation followed a decision by Moroccan authorities to suspend the matches as a precautionary measure against the disease. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) confirmed that the move was made in line with health directives issued by Moroccan authorities. The cancellation has raised concerns among football stakeholders and supporters about the possible impact on the domestic league calendar, especially with the competition approaching its crucial final stages. However, TPLB chairman Nassor “Father” Idrissa, said no immediate decision has been made regarding changes to the league schedule. According to Idrissa, the board will first assess the broader situation before determining whether adjustments are necessary. "Only Taifa Stars' matches have been cancelled. There are still other national teams playing international friendlies during this Fifa window.

We will meet and evaluate the situation before deciding whether league matches need to be postponed or whether the current schedule will remain unchanged," he said.

The uncertainty comes at a time when clubs are battling for league honours, continental qualification spots and survival in the top flight, making any potential fixture changes highly significant. Beyond Tanzania, the effects of Ebola are increasingly being felt across the sporting world. Several national teams that had gathered in Morocco for friendly matches, including Uganda, Rwanda, Madagascar, Comoros, Niger, Benin, Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea, have also been affected by restrictions linked to the outbreak.

The concerns extend beyond Africa, with some countries already implementing precautionary travel measures. Such developments have prompted international sports bodies to closely monitor the situation ahead of major global competitions.

For now, the Mainland Premier League remains on course, with TPLB maintaining a watchful eye on developments while awaiting further guidance from health authorities and football governing bodies.