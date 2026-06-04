CRDB Bank Foundation injects Sh400m into Imbeju Ndondo Cup 2026

Dar es Salaam. The CRDB Bank Foundation has allocated a total of Sh400 million to sponsor the 13th edition of the Imbeju Ndondo Cup 2026*football tournament.

The Managing director of CRDB Bank Foundation, TullyEsther Mwambapa, said that more than Sh100 million of the sponsorship package will be used as prize money for the champions, runners-up, as well as various awards for players and fans.

Tully said this season presents numerous opportunities for all stakeholders involved in the Imbeju Ndondo Cup.

She explained that the tournament champions will receive Sh30 million while the runners-up will take home Sh20 million. According to Tully, teams will also receive financial rewards at every stage they advance to, with the specific amounts to be announced later. She added that the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) will receive Sh3 million, while the top scorer, best defender and best goalkeeper will each be awarded Sh1 million.

In addition, a prize of Sh100,000 will be awarded to the Man of the Match in every game, as well as to the most outstanding fan or supporters’ group for their cheering efforts.

“These funds will be deposited into each beneficiary’s Imbeju Account, creating more opportunities for growth and reflecting the Imbeju Ndondo Cup 2026 slogan, ‘Jiongeze’ (Improve Yourself),” said Tully.

She noted that this year’s tournament is designed to create opportunities for grassroots teams and players, helping them begin their journey toward economic empowerment.

“CRDB Bank Foundation highly values excellence. That is why we have prioritized rewarding everyone who demonstrates outstanding performance, both on the pitch and in the stands, by recognizing exceptional fans and supporters’ groups,” she said.

Tully further explained that beyond enjoying football, participating youth will receive financial literacy training and have Imbeju Accounts opened for them to help manage income generated from their talents.

They will also receive training in investment, entrepreneurship, innovation and opportunities within the modern economy.

Meanwhile, the tournament coordinator, Yahaya Mohamed Mkazuzu, said the competition has already helped many young players achieve success through football.

Mkazuzu cited players such as Idd Selemani Nado, Kelvin Sabato, and Mashaka Pobga, who have earned opportunities to play for major clubs after being discovered through the tournament.

“I thank CRDB Foundation, through Imbeju, for sponsoring this year’s competition, which has now reached its 13th season,” said Mkazuzu.

On his part, Shafii Dauda, Head of Public Relations and Events at Clouds Media Group said the Imbeju Ndondo Cup has also created opportunities for small-scale traders in addition to football players.

Dauda noted that one of the tournament’s key objectives is to help promote next year’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

“I thank CRDB Foundation for investing in this tournament, which creates opportunities for young people and the wider community,” he said.